Hundreds of people demonstrated outside U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert’s district office in Issaquah Thursday, demanding he face constituents at a town-hall meeting.

Marching from a nearby intersection, protesters taunted the Auburn Republican for his steadfast refusal to hold a town hall during this week’s congressional recess — or any time.

Chanting rhymes mocking the former King County sheriff’s absence, protesters carried signs saying “What are you afraid of?” “Impeach Trump” and demanding the GOP save the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Dianne Niemann, of Issaquah, said that while it may be uncomfortable, Reichert owes it to his district to face questions in person.

“I say open up and talk to people,” she said.

Mardie Rhodes, of Sammamish, said she worked at health-care clinics for years and saw people cry when they obtained health insurance under the ACA, which Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace with an as-yet-unnamed alternative.

Like other protesters, Rhodes was not a Reichert supporter, but said that should not stop the Republican from answering her questions at a town hall.

“We’re in contentious political times, and I think that it’s more important than ever to meet face to face,” she said.

Neither Reichert nor his staff emerged from the suburban office, which was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape and guarded by police officers.

Breanna Deutsch, a spokeswoman for the 8th District congressman, said the tape was set up by police, who arranged security with the office landlord. “We were not a part of it,” she said.

In a recent statement, Reichert said town-hall events have become “shouting matches with no productive results.” He said he and his staff have stayed in touch with constituents through other means, including telephone town halls and social media.

Reichert was doing a Facebook Live interview Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. with veteran KCTS 9 journalist Enrique Cerna, who was asking questions submitted by the public.

Across the country, Republican politicians’ town halls have been flooded with angry protesters, challenging the agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration. Some Republicans have dismissed the protests as the work of disgruntled Democrats.

Thursday’s protest at Reichert’s office was in part organized and promoted by the Seattle-based, Democratic-allied activist group Fuse Washington.

It’s not solely Republican officeholders under pressure to have town halls. Washington’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray also have avoided such events.

That has led some constituents to organize one for them. They’ve planned a town-hall event for Seattle on Saturday and invited the senators, who have declined.

As of Thursday morning, the location of that town hall was undetermined. Organizers said the original location had proved too small due to intense interest in the event.