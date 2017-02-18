Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 17.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 17.

House

Clampdown on Planned Parenthood

By a vote of 230-188, the House on Feb. 16 nullified a rule affirming Planned Parenthood’s eligibility to receive Title X family-planning funds despite efforts by some states to deny the funding because it provides abortions. Critics said these denials are illegal because Planned Parenthood does not use federal funds for its abortion services. Title X of the Public Health Service Act is the only federal program devoted exclusively to providing family planning and related preventive care for women.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: None

Animal killing on refuges in Alaska

By a vote of 225-193, the House on Feb. 16 nullified a new Bureau of Fish and Wildlife rule that would prohibit inhumane methods of killing bears, wolves and coyotes on the 16 federal wildlife refuges covering 77 million acres in Alaska. The rule outlaws practices such as shooting grizzlies from aircraft, using steel traps on brown and black bears, and gassing wolves including cubs in their dens. The rule, which supersedes state law, requires predator control to be undertaken only for conservation purposes or to provide subsistence to indigenous populations.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Senate

Scott Pruitt Environmental Protection Agency

By a vote of 52-46, the Senate on Feb. 17 confirmed Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general, as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt, 48, has questioned climate-change science. As attorney general, he included Oklahoma in a multistate lawsuit opposing regulations on coal-fired power plants and filed 14 other actions against the agency he now heads.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget

By a vote of 51-49, the Senate on Feb. 16 confirmed Mick Mulvaney, a four-term congressman from South Carolina, as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney, 49, was praised as a fiscal hawk, but drew criticism over his record of backing military budget cuts, doubting climate-change science and advocating the privatization of Medicare and raising the Social Security retirement age.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Not voting: None