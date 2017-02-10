Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 10.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 10. In the week of Feb. 13, the Senate will conduct votes on repealing federal rules and confirming Trump administration cabinet picks.

House

Management of public land in the West

By a vote of 234 for and 186 against, the House on Feb. 7 nullified (HJ Res 44) a new rule that would update Bureau of Land Management steps for obtaining science-based information and public comments in its management of 245 million publicly owned acres in Western states. The BLM said the “Planning 2.0” rule would help it balance competing uses such as ranching, recreation, conservation, drilling, mining, military activity and economic development. But critics said the rule would tighten a BLM “land grab” of vast expanses, harming local economies, imperiling private property rights and restricting grazing, logging and drilling access. Two years in the making and the subject of more than 3,000 public comments, the rule would update BLM procedures in place since the 1980s.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers; R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

White House Holocaust statement

By a 234-187 vote, the House on Feb. 7 blocked a move by Democrats to force floor debate on a resolution affirming that the Holocaust occurred and that it targeted Jews. Democrats raised this issue after the White House’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement, released Jan. 27, omitted mention of the Jewish people, 6 million of whom died in the Holocaust between 1933 and 1945. A Yes vote was to block the Democratic move.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Heck

Not voting: Smith

Nullification of K-12 education rule

With a 234-190 vote on HJ Res 57, the House on Feb. 7 rescinded a new rule that would give states and localities requirements for carrying out the Every Student Succeeds Act. That is the main federal law for K-12 education, having replaced the No Child Left Behind Act. Foes called the rule a federal overreach, while defenders said it protects against discrimination, including in the allocation of resources and treatment of “historically marginalized” students.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Heck

Not voting: Smith

Rescinding teacher-assessement rule

The House, voting 240-181 on (HJ Res 58), on Feb. 7, nullified a new rule that would upgrade federally set standards for teacher training on the state and local levels. In part, the rule requires measurements based on learning performance, employment outcomes and employer surveys, with federal funding used to leverage compliance.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal

Not voting: Smith

Senate

Jeff Sessions, attorney general

The Senate voted 52 to 47 on Feb. 8 to confirm Jeff Sessions, a four-term senator from Alabama, as the 84th U.S. attorney general. Sessions, 70, formerly was his state’s attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. President Reagan appointed him in 1986 as a federal judge for the same district, but the Judiciary Committee rejected his nomination over his record and comments on race and civil rights.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Silencing Elizabeth Warren

By a vote of 49 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 7 upheld the ruling of the chair that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had “impugned the motives and conduct” of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., and therefore was required to “take her seat” and be silent for the remainder of the debate over his nomination as U.S. attorney general.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., invoked Rule 19 against Warren based on her reading of a letter that Coretta Scott King wrote to the Judiciary Committee in 1986 in opposition to Sessions’ nomination to a federal judgeship. King wrote (and Warren read) that Sessions, while a U.S. attorney, had “used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by Black citizens.”

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Tom Price, secretary of HHS

Voting 52 to 47, the Senate on Feb. 10 confirmed Tom Price, 62, a seven-term GOP congressman from Georgia, as secretary of Health and Human Services. Price drew criticism because of apparent overlap between health-care legislation he sponsored or voted for and health stocks in his portfolio. Price, a physician, is the 23rd secretary of his department, which was originally named the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Betsy DeVos, secretary of education

By a vote of 51 to 50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tiebreaking vote, the Senate on Feb. 7 confirmed Betsy DeVos as the 11th U.S. secretary of education. All Republican senators except Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine supported DeVos, and all members of the Democratic caucus voted against her.

DeVos, 59, is prominent in the national school-choice movement and has helped expand charter schools and school-voucher programs in Michigan, her home state. An heiress who also married into wealth, she reported $5.3 million in political contributions to benefit Republican candidates over the past five years, including $1.99 million in the 2015-2016 election cycle.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray