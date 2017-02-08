Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 3. This version, updated Feb. 8, includes votes from Thursday, Feb. 2, which were omitted due to transmission errors.

House

Mountaintop-removal coal mining

By a vote of 228 for and 194 against, the House on Feb. 1 passed a GOP-sponsored measure (HJ Res 38) that would nullify a new federal rule aimed at protecting streams and drinking water in Appalachian states from pollution caused by mountaintop-removal coal mining. The rule addresses the practice of companies blasting mountaintops and then dumping fractured rocks and other debris into nearby streams and valleys. Critics denounced the rule as a part of a “war on coal.”

According to the Department of the Interior, the rule would outlaw “mining practices that permanently pollute streams, destroy drinking water sources, increase flood risk and threaten forests,” and would require coal companies to restore streams and mined areas. The rule is designed to protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests over two decades while allowing coal companies to continue meeting U.S. energy needs, the department said. The rule has not yet been put into operation.

A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate, where it was adopted and sent to the White House.

Voting yes: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Disclosure of payments to foreign governments

The House on Feb. 1 voted, 235 for and 187 against, to nullify a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule under which publicly traded companies must disclose their payments to foreign governments for access to oil, natural gas, coal and other mineral resources. Part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, the rule is opposed by energy firms such as ExxonMobil and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on grounds it puts American companies at a competitive disadvantage. But supporters said it would provide essential information about these companies to investors while spotlighting possible corruption by foreign leaders.

A yes vote was to kill the rule (HJ Res 41).

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

President Trump’s immigration order

By a vote of 231 for and 191 against, the House on Feb. 1 killed a parliamentary move by Democrats that sought to force debate on a bill now in committee that would rescind President Trump’s newly issued order on immigrants and refugees. Democrats took this procedural step during debate on H Res 71 after the Republican majority denied them a chance to offer amendments to an underlying bill.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Mental issues, gun background checks

The House on Feb. 2 voted, 235 for and 180 against, to nullify an Obama Administration rule designed to keep the mentally ill from passing federal background checks on gun purchases. Under the rule, the Social Security Administration is required to notify the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System of individuals receiving disability benefits on the basis of mental impairment. Foes said the rule cuts against both disability and Second Amendment rights, while backers said it is only common sense to keep guns away from the deranged.

A yes vote was to send HJ Res 40 to the Senate, where it was adopted and sent to President Trump for his expected signature.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Repeal of workplace rule for contractors

The House on Feb. 2 voted, 236 for and 187 against, to nullify a federal regulation aimed at keeping federal contractors in compliance with workplace laws such as the Fair Labor Standards Act, Americans With Disabilities Act, Civil Rights Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act and Age Discrimination in Employment Act. Under the rule, when companies bid for contracts worth at least $500,000, they must report any actual or alleged violations of 14 major workplace laws in the previous three years to government procurement officials, who would factor this information into decisions on whether to award contracts. A federal court ruling has temporarily kept the rule from taking effect. The rule is designed to ensure that employees of federal contractors are not deprived of overtime pay, exposed to undue physical and health dangers, subjected to hiring or paycheck discrimination or denied other workplace protections guaranteed by law. But critics say that because the rule treats non-adjudicated claims against employers the same as it does proven wrongdoing, it denies “blacklisted” contractors their due-process rights.

A yes vote was to send HJ Res 37 to the Senate, where it was adopted and sent to President Trump for his expected signature.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Waste of natural gas on federal land

Voting 221 for and 191 against, the House on Feb. 3 adopted a measure that would nullify a new regulation aimed at reducing losses of natural gas — due to flaring, venting and equipment leaks — in oil and gas drilling operations on Bureau of Land Management and tribal lands in the West. This would be the first update of the BLM’s gas-wastage rule in 30 years, a period in which energy extraction technology has been greatly improved, as evidenced by today’s fracking boom. The BLM says gas wastage significantly reduces American energy production, deprives taxpayers and tribes of royalty payments and discharges high levels of the greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere. But repeal backers say the rule places undue burdens on energy companies in a regulatory area best left to the Environmental Protection Agency.

A yes vote was to send HJ Res 36 to the Senate, where it was adopted and sent to President Trump for his expected signature.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Senate

Rex Tillerson, secretary of state

By a vote of 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 1 confirmed Rex W. Tillerson, 64, as the 69th U.S. Secretary of State. Tillerson was employed by ExxonMobil for 41 years, serving as chairman 2006- 2016.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Mountaintop-removal mining

By a vote of 54 for and 45 against, the Senate on Feb. 2 joined the House (above) in adopting a measure (HJ Res 38) that would nullify a federal rule designed to protect streams, forests and drinking water in Appalachian states from pollution caused by debris when mountaintops are strip-mined for coal.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the rule “a blatant attack on coal miners” that would “cause major damage to communities and threaten coal jobs” in Kentucky and other states.

Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the best way to help miners is to “address their health and safety and their pension program. If you want to make natural gas more expensive, maybe you could make coal competitive again, but I don’t think that is what we really want in America.”

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Disclosure of payments to foreign governments

By a vote of 52 for and 47 against, the Senate on Feb. 3 joined the House (above) in adopting a measure (HJ Res 41) that would nullify a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirement that companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges publicly report payments to foreign governments for access to oil, natural gas, coal and other mineral resources.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation

Voting 93 for and six against, the Senate on Jan. 31 confirmed Elaine L. Chao as the 18th U.S. secretary of transportation. Chao, 63, served in previous Republican administrations as secretary of labor, Peace Corps director and chair of the Federal Maritime Commission.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray