WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Feb. 3.

House

Mountaintop-removal coal mining

By a vote of 228 for and 194 against, the House on Feb. 1 passed a GOP-sponsored measure (HJ Res 38) that would nullify a new federal rule aimed at protecting streams and drinking water in Appalachian states from pollution caused by mountaintop-removal coal mining. The rule addresses the practice of companies blasting mountaintops and then dumping fractured rocks and other debris into nearby streams and valleys. Critics denounced the rule as part of a “war on coal.”

Voting yes: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: None

Disclosure of payments to foreign governments

The House on Feb. 1 voted, 235 for and 187 against, to nullify a Securities and Exchange Commission rule under which publicly traded companies must disclose payments to foreign governments for access to oil and other mineral resources. Part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, the rule is opposed by energy firms such as ExxonMobil and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on grounds it puts American companies at a competitive disadvantage. But supporters said it would provide essential information to investors while spotlighting possible corruption by foreign leaders.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

President Trump’s immigration order

By a vote of 231 for and 191 against, the House on Feb. 1 killed a parliamentary move by Democrats that sought to force debate on a bill now in committee that would rescind President Trump’s newly issued order on immigrants and refugees. Democrats took this procedural step during debate on H Res 71 after the Republican majority denied them a chance to offer amendments to an underlying bill. Trump’s order suspends immigration from seven mainly Muslim countries for 90 days, indefinitely bars Syrian refugees from the U.S. and suspends for at least 120 days the entry of refugees from all other countries.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

SENATE

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State

By a vote of 56 for and 43 against, the Senate on Feb. 1 confirmed Rex W. Tillerson, 64, as the 69th U.S. secretary of state. Tillerson was employed by ExxonMobil for 41 years, serving as chairman between 2006 and 2016. Supporter said Tillerson’s international business experience will serve him well in America’s top diplomatic post. But critics questioned whether he would be able to stand up to Vladimir Putin, given his close personal and business ties to the Russian president.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None .