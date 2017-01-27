Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 27.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 27.

House

Abortions, Affordable Care Act

By a vote of 238 to 183, the House on Jan. 24 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 7) that would prevent taxpayer-subsidized insurance policies in Affordable Care Act marketplaces from covering abortions, which are legal in the U.S. under conditions set by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade. Because the ACA already requires policyholders to personally pay the share of their premium applicable to reproductive care, there was dispute over whether this bill would change anything. In other provisions, the bill would prohibit the use of tax credits to subsidize premiums for ACA policies that cover abortions, prevent the District of Columbia from using locally raised funds to pay for abortions and add the so-called Hyde Amendment to permanent law. A standard part of appropriations bills since 1976, the Hyde measure prohibits the spending of federal funds for abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Gender bias, Affordable Care Act

Voting 187 to 235, the House on Jan. 24 defeated a Democratic motion that sought to ensure that HR 7 (above) would not result in women paying higher premiums than men for the same policies in Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Under an ACA provision that took effect in 2014, insurance companies are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of policyholders’ gender or health status. The anti-abortion provisions of the underlying bill would apply to any law that replaces the Affordable Care Act.

Voting yes: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Disclosure of president’s tax returns

With a 233-187 vote, the House on Jan. 24 blocked a parliamentary move by Democrats that sought to force debate on a bill now in committee that would require sitting presidents, including President Trump, and presidential candidates to publicly release personal tax returns for the preceding three years.A yes vote was to quash the bid for disclosure of Trump’s tax returns.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

SENATE

Confirmation of CIA director

The Senate on Jan. 23 voted, 66 for and 32 against, to confirm Mike Pompeo, 53, a Republican congressman from Kansas, as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Confirmation of U.N. ambassador

The Senate on Jan. 24 voted, 96 to 4, to confirm South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican, as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Haley, 45, served in the state House of Representatives for six years before becoming South Carolina’s first female governor in 2011.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray