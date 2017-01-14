WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 13.

House

Repeal of health law, cuts to Social Security

Voting 227 to 198, the House on Jan. 13 adopted a budget blueprint for fiscal 2017 (S Con Res 3) that would set the table for later congressional passage of bills to repeal the tax and spending portions of the Affordable Care Act, defund Planned Parenthood and weigh possible cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Because the Senate had already adopted the resolution, this vote put it into effect. Congressional budget resolutions do not require a presidential signature.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Reins on SEC rules

The House on Jan. 12 passed, 243 to 184, a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 78) that would place additional paperwork and disclosure requirements on the Securities and Exchange Commission in its adoption of rules for financial markets. Under the bill, new rules could go forward only if the SEC chief economist determines that their benefits justify their costs.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Divestiture of holdings by SEC chairman

Voting 194 to 233, the House on Jan. 12 defeated an amendment to HR 78 (above) that sought to require the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman and his immediate family members to divest themselves of all securities they hold in financial institutions regulated by the agency. Jay Clayton, a partner at the Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as SEC chairman.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Deregulation of derivatives market

With a 239-182 vote, the House on Jan. 12 passed a bill (HR 238) that would trim the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s power to regulate the derivatives market under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-regulation law. An independent agency, the CFTC oversees derivatives trading as well as futures trading in farm commodities, oil and natural gas. In 2010, the agency began the first federal regulation of the then-$700 trillion derivatives market, whose collapse in 2008 helped crash the U.S. and global economies. A yes vote was to send the Senate a bill that would reauthorize the CFTC for five years with weakened regulatory authority.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Waiver for secretary of defense

By a vote of 268 to 151, the House on Jan. 12 joined the Senate (below) in passing a bill (S 84) to exempt retired Gen. James Mattis from the National Security Act’s requirement that uniformed personnel wait at least seven years before serving as secretary of defense — in deference to the U.S. tradition of civilian control of the military. Mattis, a 44-year Marine Corps veteran, awaits a Senate vote on his nomination to lead the Pentagon in the Donald Trump presidency. A yes vote was to give final congressional approval to the bill.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Stock market deregulation

By a vote of 344 to 73, the House on Jan. 10 passed a bipartisan bill (HR 79) that would roll back Securities and Exchange Commission regulations so that unproven, small companies could market their securities more quickly but with fewer investor protections. The bill also loosens SEC registration requirements for private offerings aimed at raising up to $500,000 from a limited number of investors.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal, Smith

Judicial freeze of $1 billion rules

By a 238-183 vote, the House on Jan. 11 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 5) allowing courts to indefinitely delay new federal rules that would impose a cost of $1 billion or more annually on the economy. In defining the term $1 billion, the bill counts compliance costs but not the savings to society that result from factors such as improved job safety and environmental protection.

The bill also would increase the judicial branch’s power over regulations issued by executive-branch agencies. It would do so by overturning legal doctrines that require judges to defer to agencies’ interpretations of congressional intent in its writing laws. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where it could face a filibuster.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Rules for black lung, workplace safety

By a vote of 195 to 227, the House on Jan. 11 refused to exempt from HR 5 (above) any major new rules issued under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act or Occupational Safety and Health Act to protect workers against irreversible lung diseases, cancer or physical injuries. A yes vote backed the Democratic-sponsored exemption.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Senate

Waiver for secretary of defense

Voting 81 to 17, the Senate on Jan. 12 granted an exemption that would allow retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for only four years. The bill (S 84) waives a requirement in law for defense secretaries to wait at least seven years before moving from military and civilian service, in keeping with an American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D

Voting no: Patty Murray, D

First step in health-law repeal

The Senate on Jan. 12 voted, 51-48, to clear the way for expected passage as early as next month of a bill that would start the demise of the Affordable Care Act. This vote adopted a budget framework (S Con Res 3) allowing the Senate to repeal the ACA’s tax and spending provisions (including its Medicaid expansion) by a simple majority vote.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid

On a 49-49 tie vote, senators on Jan. 10 turned back an amendment to S Con Res 3 (above) by which the Senate would formally embrace President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign statements that he would not cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. The Democratic-sponsored amendment also sought to put the Senate on record as opposing any repeal in the Affordable Care Act that would cause 30 million individuals to lose health insurance or raise the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.

The vote occurred during debate on the GOP-sponsored budget resolution for fiscal 2017-2026 (above) that would establish a framework for privatizing Medicare, reducing Social Security benefit levels, converting Medicaid to a state-run program and repealing Obamacare.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray