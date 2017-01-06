WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Jan. 6. In the week of Jan. 9, both chambers will debate a fiscal 2017-2026 budget resolution that would, in part, clear the way for prompt passage of a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

House

Congressional veto of regulations

Voting 237 to 187, the House on Jan. 5 passed a GOP-drafted bill (HR 26) that would prevent major rules issued by the executive branch from taking effect unless they receive — in advance — votes of approval from both chambers of Congress. This would reverse present law, under which Congress can kill new regulations only after they are in place. The bill covers rules having at least a $100 million impact on the economy. Under the separation-of-powers doctrine, Congress is entrusted to write laws and the executive branch to implement them, usually through a rule-making process that invites comments from stakeholders and the general public.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Safety of nuclear power plants

By a 194-231 vote, the House on Sept. 5 defeated a Democratic-sponsored amendment that sought to exempt from HR 26 (above) any new regulations for ensuring the safety of nuclear reactors and nuclear power plants operating in the U.S.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Clean air, children’s health

Voting 190 to 233, the House on Jan. 5 refused to exempt from HR 26 (above) any regulation newly implemented under the Clean Air Act that would protect children against cancer, premature mortality, asthma attacks and respiratory diseases.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Carbon emissions, climate change

By a vote of 193 to 230, the House on Jan. 5 refused to amend HR 26 (above) to require advance congressional approval of any new regulation that would result in the discharge of at least 25,000 metric tons of carbon (or the equivalent) per year into the atmosphere. The amendment sought to require members to cast record votes on rules that worsen climate change.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Lead poisoning of drinking water

By a vote of 192 for and 231 against, the House on Jan. 5 defeated an amendment that sought to exempt from HR 26 (above) any new federal regulations designed to protect drinking water in communities such as Flint, Mich., from lead contamination.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

U.N. resolution on Israeli settlements

Voting 342-80, the House on Jan. 5 adopted a nonbinding measure (H Res 11) condemning a formal demand by the United Nations Security Council for Israel to stop building settlements in the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem. The U.N. resolution, which gained approval last month when the United States abstained from voting on it, said the expanded settlements undercut chances of Israel and the Palestinians reaching a two-state solution to their hostilities.

Voting yes: DelBene, Herrera Beutler, Larsen, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith

Voting no: Jayapal, Heck

Rules for 115th Congress

Voting 234 to 193, the House on Jan. 3 adopted standing rules that have governed House procedures since the First Federal Congress of 1789-1791. The package (H Res 5) also includes rules drafted by the Republican majority specifically for the two-year span of the 115th Congress.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Newhouse, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Mass repeal of federal rules

By a vote of 238 for and 184 against, the House on Jan. 4 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 21) that would enable Congress, by adopting a single resolution, to kill all regulations issued by the administration since May 2016. This would override an existing requirement that any repeal of federal rules must occur on a one-by-one basis. Backers said the bill would prevent the Obama administration from issuing “midnight regulations” as it leaves town.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Newhouse, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

Fast track for health-law repeal

By a vote of 51 to 48, the Senate advanced a budget provision that establishes a simple-majority vote (rather than 60 votes) as the threshold for Senate passage of a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act. This would prevent Democrats from filibustering a repeal measure expected soon on the Senate floor. This vote occurred during debate on a congressional budget for fiscal 2017-2026 (S Con Res 3).

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D