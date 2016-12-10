Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 9. The House and Senate have adjourned until the 115th Congress convenes on Jan. 3.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 9. The House and Senate have now adjourned until the 115th Congress convenes on January 3.

House

Guarding American embassies

By a vote of 374 to16, the House on Dec. 6 voted to give the U.S. Department of State more flexibility in hiring security firms to guard embassies and other U.S. posts in high-risk locales overseas. Now such contracts are usually awarded to the lowest competitive bidder. Under this bill (S 1635), the department could consider a wider range of factors in choosing companies to guard U.S. diplomatic facilities.

Voting yes: Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: None

Not voting: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Jim McDermott, D-Seattle; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Regulating insurance giants

The House on Dec. 7 voted, 239 to 170, to effectively block the Federal Reserve from negotiating stricter capital standards for insurance holding companies — such as Met Life, Prudential and AIG — that operate as financial institutions domestically and in the world economy. Now the subject of multicountry negotiations, the potential standards stem from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted in response to the 2008 financial crash. The 2008 meltdown led to an $85 billion U.S. taxpayer bailout of AIG that kept it from going bankrupt and taking other Wall Street firms down with it. A yes vote was to pass HR 5143.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­­sen, Kilmer, Smith, Heck

Not voting: McDermott

Bringing overseas jobs to America

By a vote of 231 to 178, the House on Dec. 7 blocked a procedural bid by Democrats to summon the proposed Bring Jobs Home Act from committee to debate on the House floor. This occurred during consideration of HR 5143 (above). Under the jobs bill, multinational firms would receive a 20 percent “insourcing” tax credit against the cost of moving foreign-based companies and jobs to the United States. At the same time, the bill would repeal a 20 percent “outsourcing” credit multinationals now receive when they send operations abroad. A yes vote opposed the Democrats’ parliamentary maneuver.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Impeachment of IRS commissioner

By a vote of 342 to72, the House on Dec. 6 effectively killed a resolution (H Res 828) by its hard-right Freedom Caucus to impeach John Koskinen, the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. The impeachment bid stemmed from allegations in 2013 that the IRS systematically targeted tea-party groups applying for tax-exempt status. Although Koskinen was not employed then by the IRS, he has drawn withering Republican criticism over his and his agency’s responses to committee probes of the targeting allegations. A yes vote was to shelve the resolution.

Voting yes: DelBene, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler

Not voting: Lar­sen, McDermott

Stopgap 2017 spending, Flint water

Voting 326 to 96, the House on Dec. 8 passed a bill (HR 2028) that would fund government operations through April 28 at an annualized level of nearly $1.1 trillion. The bill includes $170 million for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects to help Flint, Mich., and other communities replace lead-contaminated drinking-water pipes and funds a regular fiscal 2017 budget for veterans programs that is 4 percent above the 2016 level. In addition, the bill grants a waiver allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of defense in the Trump administration even though he is less than seven years removed from military service. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: McDermott

Corps of Engineers water projects

Voting 360 to 61, the House on Dec. 8 passed a bill (S 612) that would appropriate $5 billion over two years for hundreds of Corps of Engineers flood-control, river-navigation and harbor-dredging projects, including especially large ones in California, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota and Texas. In addition, the bill cancels numerous long-dormant projects and converts discretionary spending from the Harbor Improvements Trust Fund to entitlement (guaranteed) spending.

Voting yes: Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith

Grants for Alzheimer’s care

Voting 346 to 66, the House on Dec. 8 passed a bill (HR 4919) that would further community-based programs for individuals with Alzheimer’s and related diseases. Under the bill, the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services would award grants to nonprofit organizations, with an emphasis on developing initiatives to protect patients with dementia and locate them when they go missing. The bill authorizes the grant program but does not fund it. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, McDermott, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: None

Senate

Biomedical research, FDA drug approval

By a vote of 94 to 5, the Senate on Dec. 7 sent President Obama a bill (HR 34) that would expand the National Institutes of Health budget for biomedical research including the search for cancer cures; speed Food and Drug Administration procedures for bringing new drugs and devices to the market; expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage of mental-health care and fund state and local programs to deal with opioid addiction. The bill authorizes $6.3 billion over 10 years in discretionary spending and raises spending for entitlement programs.

But the bill drew criticism for its failure to require pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

$611 billion for military

The Senate on Dec. 9 approved, 92 to 7, the conference report on a $611 billion military budget for fiscal 2017. In part, the bill (S 2943) would authorize $67.8 billion in emergency spending for combat operations overseas; more than $50 billion for active-duty and retiree health care; $3.4 billion for Afghanistan Security Forces; $1.3 billion for efforts targeted at ISIS and $500 million in security assistance including arms for Ukraine. A yes vote was to send the conference report to President Obama for his signature.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray