WASHINGTON — Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Dec. 2. In the week of Dec. 5, the House and Senate will debate a bill to fund government operations when a stopgap budget now in place expires Dec. 9.

House

Biomedical research, FDA drug approval

By a vote of 392 to 26, the House on Nov. 30 passed a bipartisan bill (HR 34) that would expand the National Institutes of Health budget for biomedical research, speed Food and Drug Administration procedures for bringing new drugs and devices to the market, expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage of mental-health care, and fund state and local programs to deal with opioid addiction. The bill authorizes more than $6 billion over 10 years in discretionary spending and raises spending for entitlement programs. A yes vote was to send HR 34 to the Senate, where prompt approval was expected.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Lar­sen, D-Lake Stevens; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Jim McDermott, D-Seattle

2017 Intelligence budget

With a 390-30 vote, the House on Nov. 30 adopted the conference report on a fiscal 2017 budget (HR 6393) of more than $80 billion for the 16 U.S. civilian and military intelligence agencies, with the actual figure classified. Among its many provisions, the bill would fund cyber warfare and space- and sea-based assets along with counterterrorism operations against ISIS and spycraft to counter nations such as Russia, China and Iran.

Voting yes: Lar­sen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, McDermott

Donald Trump’s tax returns

Voting 235 to 180, the House on Dec. 1 blocked a parliamentary tactic by Democrats that sought to advance legislation requiring major-party presidential candidates to publicly release their personal tax returns for the three preceding years. It was noted in debate that in the campaign just ended, Republican Donald Trump refused to disclose his returns and Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders released only a summary of one year’s return. A yes vote was to block the Democrats’ parliamentary tactic. (H Res 937)

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Weakened regulation of megabanks

The House on Dec. 1 voted, 254 to 161, to weaken rules that subject the nation’s largest financial institutions to increased Federal Reserve oversight and enhanced capital standards aimed at ensuring their solvency. At present, these extra layers of regulation are applied to bank holding companies with at least $50 billion in assets. Under this GOP-sponsored bill (HR 6392), a five-part formula — focusing only partly on assets — would be used to determine which large institutions receive special scrutiny by federal regulators. This is the 13th bill the House has passed this year to block or repeal financial regulations, none of which has cleared the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Fetal-tissue research

The House on Dec. 1 voted, 234 for and 181 against, to add $800,000 to the budget of a special House committee now investigating any nefarious associations between legal abortions and fetal-tissue research. A yes vote was to increase spending for the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

$611 billion for U.S. military

The House on Dec. 2 approved, 375 to 34, the conference report on a $611 billion military budget for fiscal 2017. In part, the bill (S 2943) would authorize $67.8 billion in emergency spending for combat operations overseas, more than $50 billion for active-duty and retiree health care, $3.4 billion for Afghanistan Security Forces, $1.3 billion for efforts targeted at ISIS, and $500 million in security assistance including arms for Ukraine. The bill would authorize a 2.1 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel; prohibit another round of base closings; and require the Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, military prison to remain open.

Voting yes: DelBene, Lar­sen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Not voting: McDermott

Senate

Sanctions on Iran

By a vote of 99 for and none against, the Senate on Dec. 1 sent the White House a bill (HR 6297) that would extend for 10 years, until Dec. 31, 2026, the legal foundation for any number of American economic sanctions on Iran. The bill also renews authority for the U.S. to “snap back” sanctions on Iran if Tehran were to violate the nuclear-disarmament agreement it signed last year with the U.S. and four other world powers.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D