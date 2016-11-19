Their election hiatus ended and the U.S. House and Senate resumed business. Here’s how Washington state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending Nov. 18. This coming week they’ll be on Thanksgiving recess.

House

Ban on aircraft sales to Iran

The House on Nov. 17 voted, 243 to 174, to block Boeing and Airbus from selling commercial aircraft to Iran. The bill (HR 5711) would revoke Treasury Department licenses that authorize U.S. banks to finance the companies’ planned sales of more than 100 aircraft to Tehran. These deals follow the lifting of international economic sanctions on Iran as part of an international nuclear agreement. This is the sixth bill the House has passed this year that would roll back or weaken Iran’s nuclear pact with the U.S., China, Russia, Great Britain, France and Germany.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Lar­sen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Jim McDermott, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Russian role in U.S. elections

Voting 181 to 235, the House on Nov. 17 refused to amend HR 5711 (above) to prohibit American companies from conducting business with Russia or any other country that uses cyber attacks to seek to influence the outcome of U.S. elections.

Voting yes: DelBene, Lar­­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Mass repeal of federal rules

By a vote of 240 to 179, the House on Nov. 17 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 5982) that would enable Congress, by adopting a single resolution, to kill all regulations issued by the administration since May. This would override a Congressional Review Act requirement that any repeal of federal rules must occur on a one-by-one basis. Backers said the bill would prevent the administration from issuing “midnight regulations” as it leaves town, while critics called it a backdoor attempt to kill numerous regulations that Republicans find objectionable.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Lar­­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Rules to boost jobs, spur economy

By a 181-239 vote, the House on Nov. 17 defeated a bid by Democrats to exempt from HR 5982 (above) any Obama administration regulations designed to create jobs, enlarge paychecks and make the U.S. economy more competitive in global markets.

Voting yes: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Rules on climate change

By a vote of 180 for and 237 against, the House on Nov. 17 defeated a Democratic-sponsored amendment that sought to exempt federal regulations addressing climate change and carbon emissions from the reach of HR 5982 (above).

Voting yes: DelBene, Lar­sen, Kilmer, McDermott, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Senate

Gulf of Mexico oil drilling

The Senate on Nov. 17 failed, 51-47, to reach 60 votes needed to advance a GOP-sponsored bill that would expand the area of the eastern Gulf of Mexico that is open to oil and gas drilling. Now shelved until next year, the bill would reduce from a minimum of 125 miles to a minimum of 50 miles the buffer zones offshore of Florida and Alabama where drilling is prohibited. The bill would also expand states’ shares of royalties the Treasury receives from energy firms.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D