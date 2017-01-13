Some will fly to D.C. to be with Donald Trump on his big day — and maybe even schmooze for a job. Many will wear funeral black and flood the streets in protest. And still others will avert their eyes and pretend it’s not happening — or even go to Canada for the day.

On Episode 19 of The Overcast, the Seattle Times political podcast, hosts Jim Brunner and Dan Beekman look at how people in the Seattle area plan to deal with what many never expected would happen: Trump taking the oath of office to become the 45th President of the U.S. We include a breakdown of how more than a thousand readers responded to a call-out on social media asking about their plans for Jan. 20.

In addition, we’re joined by ace education reporter Claudia Rowe and Education Lab engagement editor Dahlia Bazzaz, who break down some important stories they’ve reported in recent days.

Rowe explains how “stealth inequities” plague Washington’s public schools — due to an obscure state funding formula, there is often little logic to the way money is distributed to school districts, resulting in a patchwork of unintended consequences. The problem means schools with a large percentage of poor and immigrant children are not getting the resources they need.

Bazzaz walks us through another vexing problem in new state data: how racial achievement gap persist even in some of the highest-performing schools.

And in this week’s political winners and losers: Richland native, retired Marine Corps. Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis clears a key Senate hurdle on his path to become Defense Secretary in the Trump administration, despite the objection of Democrats including U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

Subscribe to The Overcast on iTunes, TuneIn or via RSS. If you listen on iTunes, leave us a review there.

Find and listen to past episodes of The Overcast here.

Send us your feedback and your nominations for next week’s winner and loser in local politics. Leave a comment on this post, tweet at us (@Jim_Brunner and @DBeekman), email us (seattletimesovercast@gmail.com) or drop us a voicemail at 206-464-8778.