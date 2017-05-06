How area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 5.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 5:

House

Republican health-care alternative: By a vote of 217 for and 213 against, the House on May 4 passed a Republican bill (HR 1628) that would dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on terms that would allow states to waive most ACA coverage requirements, including ones concerning pre-existing conditions, while adding 24 million uninsured Americans by 2026; cutting taxes for well-off individuals and health-related companies by at least $600 billion over 10 years; gradually slashing Medicaid outlays by 25 percent; ending Medicaid’s status as an open-ended entitlement program; defunding Planned Parenthood and reducing federal deficits by $30 billion per year. In addition, the proposed American Health Care Act would end the individual mandate requiring Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a tax penalty; phase out the ACA’s expanded Medicaid eligibility in 31 states; add per-person spending caps and the possibility of work requirements to Medicaid and exempt qualified states from “essential health benefits” coverage requirements. And it would allow waivers under which insurers could deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions in states that establish federally funded high-risk pools and other programs to help unhealthy individuals obtain and afford coverage. The Republican bill would use tax credits based mainly on age to make premiums affordable in the individual market. By contrast, the ACA relies primarily on premium subsidies to keep policies bought in state and federally run exchanges at affordable levels. The bill mirrors the ACA in requiring members of Congress and their staffs to purchase policies under the same terms that apply to their constituents, but ensures that those on Capitol Hill will receive a full-benefits package even if their home state obtains a waiver to provide lesser coverage.

Voting yes: Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane,

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside,

`Comp time’ for overtime work: By a vote of 229 for and 197 against, the House on May 2 passed a bill (HR 1180) that would authorize employers in the private sector to offer employees compensatory time off rather than extra wages in the next paycheck for overtime work. The “comp time” would amount to time-and-a-half for hours worked over 40 per week, just as overtime wages are calculated at time-and-a-half under the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act. Employees would have to agree to the arrangement, and employers would have final say in scheduling the time off. The value of unused time off would accrue interest-free, whereas overtime wages can have immediate earning power.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Seven days’ paid sick leave: By a vote of 192 for and 234 against, the House on May 2 defeated a bid by Democrats to require that employees who choose “comp time” in place of cash overtime pay under HR 1180 (above) would automatically qualify for at least seven days’ of annual sick leave with pay. This would go beyond terms of the existing Family and Medical Leave Act, which authorizes unpaid leave in the private sector for family or health reasons.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Internet privacy: The House on May 2 blocked, 233 for and 190 against, a Democratic bid to force debate on a bill (HR 1868) now in committee that would restore a Federal Communications Commission internet privacy rule nullified by President Donald Trump. Under the rule, service providers were required to obtain customer consent before sharing personal data with advertisers. Trump recently signed a measure (SJ Res 34) that prohibits the FCC rule from taking effect. This vote occurred during debate on HJ Res 299.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

$1.1 trillion for government operations: By a vote of 309 for and 118 against, the House on May 3 passed a bipartisan bill (HR 244) that would fund government operations from May 5 through Sept. 30 at an annualized level of $1.07 trillion in discretionary spending. The bill provides $25.7 billion in military-spending increases sought by Republicans along with Democratic-approved funding for foreign aid and a wide range of domestic programs, including the Affordable Care Act. The bill denies funding for President Trump’s proposed wall on the southern border while adding $120 million for protecting Trump and his family at their residences in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Newhouse

Senate

Retirement savings at work: By a vote of 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on May 3 nullified a Department of Labor rule designed to guide state governments in setting up privately managed payroll-deduction plans for private-sector workers who do not have access to retirement plans through their employers. Nationwide, about half of private-sector employees are in this situation. In response, at least seven states are setting up voluntary work-based IRA-style plans that uncovered individuals could use to save for retirement. Under a typical state program, workers at firms with at least five employees are automatically signed up but can opt out at any time. They contribute 3 percent of their pay or choose another rate. Employers are required to forward payroll deductions to the plan administrator but make no matching contributions. States are expected use their experience in managing public-employee pension funds to ensure these new private- employee plans are soundly run.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

$1.1 trillion for government operations: By a vote of 79 for and 18 against, the Senate on May 4 joined the House in passing a bill (HR 244) that would fund government operations for the remaining five months of fiscal 2017 at an annualized level of $1.07 trillion in discretionary spending. In wins for Republicans, the measure removes “sequester” caps on military spending while amply funding school-voucher programs, border security other than a new wall and detention facilities for undocumented immigrants. Serving Democratic priorities, the bill funds the National Institutes of Health, financial oversight agencies, Planned Parenthood, environmental programs, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and mass transit. Both parties hailed the bill’s funding of a 2.1 percent military pay raise and health benefits for retired coal miners.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Key votes ahead: The House will be in recess the week of May 8, while the Senate will debate the nomination of Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force.