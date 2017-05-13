Here’s how local senators voted on major issues in the week ending May 12. The House was in recess.

• Natural gas waste: The Senate on May 10 voted to retain a new regulation for reducing the waste of natural gas at drilling sites on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and tribal lands in the West. The tally was 49 for (voting to nullify the rule) and 51 against during debate on HJ Res. 36. The rule is the first update of the agency’s anti-waste rule in 30 years. The BLM says waste from practices such as flaring and venting natural gas reduces energy production, deprives taxpayers and tribes of royalty payments and discharges methane into the atmosphere. But foes of the new rule say it places undue burdens on energy companies in a regulatory area best left to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

• Scott Gottlieb confirmation: The Senate on May 9 confirmed, 57-42, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, 45, as Food and Drug Administration commissioner. A yes vote backed Gottlieb, a New York University School of Medicine faculty member, over Democratic criticism of his financial ties to drug companies.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

• Robert Lighthizer confirmation: Voting 82-14, the Senate on May 11 confirmed Robert E. Lighthizer, a partner in a Washington law firm, as the U.S. trade representative. A yes vote supported Lighthizer, 69, for a post in which he will administer the Trump administration’s apparently protectionist trade policies.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

• Heather Wilson confirmation: The Senate on May 8 confirmed, 76-22, Heather Wilson, 56, an Air Force veteran and former New Mexico congresswoman, as secretary of the Air Force. A yes vote backed Wilson over Democratic criticism of her ethics missteps in both Congress and as a consultant in the private sector.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Key votes ahead: The Senate will debate Trump administration nominations in the week of May 15, while the House schedule was to be announced.