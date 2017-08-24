Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was joined on the stage in Everett by Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who praised Ryan's tax efforts, predicting they'd be good for Boeing and other manufacturers.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan promoted the Republican plan to cut corporate taxes and simplify individual tax returns during a town hall Thursday morning with a group of about 50 Boeing employees in Everett.

Ryan answered questions for about a half-hour on a small raised stage set up behind a 787 built for Israel airline El Al. He was joined on the stage by Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who praised Ryan’s tax efforts, predicting they’d be good for Boeing and other manufacturers.

Asked how his plans to cut taxes for corporations would help average workers and not just shareholders, Ryan said the tax code, which taxes companies at a higher rate than other nations, only encourages companies to manufacture overseas.

“We’re trying to reverse the incentive so that it makes sense to make things in America,” Ryan said, predicting that would lead to broader job and economic growth.

On the individual tax code, Ryan said he wanted to simplify the system so that people could file tax returns on a postcard. He said Congress should retain tax deductions for home mortgages, charitable giving and saving for retirement, but eliminate other special tax breaks.

“All the narrow special-interest things that are in the code… we’ve got to get rid of them,” he said.

Boeing’s own record-setting $8.7 billion, 16-year tax break extension granted by Washington state governors and lawmakers in 2013 was not mentioned.

Ryan blamed the U.S. tax code and burdensome regulations for hampering economic growth, keeping it at 1 or 2 percent as opposed to the 3-plus percent that it was prior to the last recession.

“If we can get that faster economic growth that translates into higher take-home pay,” Ryan said.

One worker also asked Ryan about President Donald Trump’s behavior in response to the Charlottesville violence at a white nationalist rally, saying she thought many people didn’t believe the president had behaved ethically.

The worker asked how Ryan personally was trying to influence Trump.

Ryan chuckled: “It’s a day-by-day deal,” he said. “I am kind of joking.”

“First, you control your own behavior and you lead by example,” Ryan said. He said leaders must continually oppose “repulsive bigotry,” adding: “the day we become numb to this is the day it becomes normalized… every single one of us need to stand up.”

Ryan said he and Trump have “different speaking styles” but are working on a “shared agenda” on taxes and other issues. He said it is important for Trump to succeed so that the country can succeed.

Afterward, the worker who asked the Trump question, who did not want to give her name, said she found Ryan’s response unsatisfying. “It’s a canned answer,” she said.

She said she’d hoped to hear more specifics from Ryan on how he’d influence the president.

Prior to the town hall Ryan toured the Boeing facility, posing for photos but taking no questions from reporters. He was joined on the tour by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside.

Ryan has been criticized by Democrats for his opposition to the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees loans to help trade deals for Boeing and other U.S. exporters. Ryan has called the Ex-Im Bank an example of “crony capitalism.” But he has supported a $3 billion deal in his home state to lure a massive factory from Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn Technology Group that could employ thousands.

Asked about his opposition to Ex-Im at the Thursday town hall, Ryan said he favored bank “reforms” so that it didn’t serve only certain large companies. He then turned back to his tax-reform proposals, saying if Congress fixes the overall tax and regulatory code, companies like Boeing won’t need Ex-Im so much.

Seated next to Ryan, Muilenburg said “we are going to continue to work on that.”

The Boeing visit was part of a West Coast swing for Ryan to promote the GOP tax-reform effort. On Wednesday, Ryan, R-Wisconsin, toured Intel in Oregon and held a fundraiser with Rep. Greg Walden.

The trip comes amid tensions between Trump and congressional leaders.

Earlier this week, Ryan hosted a CNN town hall in Racine, Wis., where he criticized Trump’s response to violence at the Charlottesville rally, saying Trump “messed up” by initially assigning blame to “many sides.”

Ryan has refused to support a censure resolution pushed by congressional Democrats, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, arguing it would be counterproductive.

Trump, who this week threatened a government shutdown over his proposed border wall with Mexico, also has publicly criticized Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In a tweet, the president rebuked the leaders for not inserting a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling into recently approved legislation on disability benefits for veterans.

I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

…didn't do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee welcomed Ryan to the state in an open letter published Wednesday. In the letter, Inslee touted the state’s economic success and urged Ryan to protect the economy, support science, champion diversity and support social programs. The governor also pointed to tensions in Charlottesville.

“Your visit to Everett comes on the heels of a frightening week in our country, with nationalist, racist and neo-Nazi forces emboldened by the president’s weak response to the violence in Charlottesville. This is a historic time with no room for moral ambiguity,” Inslee wrote in the letter to the speaker. “Something has to change. And you have the power to bring about that change. I hope Washington State will inspire you to do so.”