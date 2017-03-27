Washington House Democrats released a budget plan that they say satisfies the state Supreme Court’s McCleary education-funding order by enacting a new tax on capital gains and restructuring the state’s business taxes.

OLYMPIA — Washington House Democrats on Monday released a budget plan that they say would satisfy court-ordered K-12 education funding by enacting a new tax on capital gains and restructuring the state’s business taxes.

The Democratic proposal, a $44.6 billion 2017-19 state operating budget, would raise about $3 billion in new taxes. It would institute a 7 percent tax on capital-gains earnings above $25,000 for single filers and $50,000 for joint filers.

That would affect about 48,000 tax returns, according to Rep. Kristine Lytton, D-Anacortes, chair of the House Finance Committee.

It would also raise rates for the state’s business-and-occupation tax — but exempt businesses with less than $250,000 gross revenue from paying anything. The proposal also seeks to raise revenue by rolling back a handful of tax exemptions.

The proposal spends $7.1 billion over four years to fund changes necessary to comply with the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision.

In that 2012 decision, the court ruled that Washington was violating its state constitution by underfunding K-12 schools. The justices since 2014 have held the state in contempt for failing to make enough progress on a school-funding plan.

The Democratic budget “lays out a plan of how it’s going to be implemented, of how we’re going to provide a great education for kids and compensate our teachers,” said Lytton.

“And we have the revenue mechanism to do it,” she added.

The Democratic plan would also freeze tuition at the state’s colleges for residents, fully fund new state employee contracts and put about $153 million into Washington’s mental-health system through 2019.

Lawmakers are wrestling with complying with the last big piece of McCleary: deciding how Washington will pay for teacher and school-worker salaries. The justices ruled that the state must pay those costs. Right now, school districts use local property-tax levies to fund a big chunk of those salaries.

Republicans have been resistant to most ideas for new revenue, and have called on Democrats to take votes in the state House on their proposed taxes before budget and McCleary negotiations can begin in earnest.

Senate Republicans last week released their proposed budget, a $43 billion proposal that seeks to satisfy the McCleary decision with what’s known as a “property-tax swap,” replacing local tax levies with a statewide property tax for basic education costs.

That plan would raise property taxes in “property-rich” places like Seattle and Bellevue, and spend most of the money to lower property taxes in “property-poor” places, including many rural school districts.

The Republican plan doesn’t raise new revenue otherwise, and funds the school system by rejecting the state-worker contracts, cutting government managers and reducing or eliminating some state programs.

The Democratic plan would reduce the amount of property-tax money school districts could collect locally.

Gov. Jay Inslee in December released his own spending plan, a $46.7 billion document that included new taxes on capital gains, carbon and a hike in part of the business-and-occupation tax.

That would pay for a McCleary solution, fund other K-12 education programs, and bolster the state’s mental-health system.