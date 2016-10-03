The Seattle City Council on Monday approved a new pay range for the head of Seattle Public Utilities. The change will allow Mami Hara and her successors to earn up to $334,000 per year.

The council voted 7-0 to create the new range and change the name of the position from director to general manager/chief executive officer.

No council members offered any comments before voting. Council members Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant were absent from Monday’s meeting due to illnesses.

Just last week, the council confirmed Mami Hara as SPU’s new boss. Nominated by Mayor Ed Murray in July, Hara was deputy commissioner of Philadelphia’s water utility for five years. She replaces Ray Hoffman, who stepped down over the summer.

In nominating Hara, Murray proposed she make $223,500 per year — roughly what Hoffman earned. Monday’s vote gives the mayor the option to increase her salary.

The pay range for the existing position of SPU director has been $135,400 to $233,550. The new range for the GM/CEO position will be $209,231 to $334,769.

In requesting the new range, Murray’s human-resources department told the council the change would make the position more competitive in attracting “top talent.”

The average pay for public water-utility executives is about $272,000, according to the department, which worked with a consultant to analyze salaries in the sector.

The mayor and SPU, asked Monday whether Hara will now receive a raise, didn’t immediately reply.

SPU has an annual budget of about $1 billion and handles solid-waste, sewage and drainage for the city’s residents and businesses. It also manages drinking water for 1.3 million customers inside and outside Seattle.

The new pay range and title will bring SPU in line with Seattle City Light. The council in March confirmed Larry Weis as the electric utility’s GM/CEO with a salary of $340,000 per year. His predecessor, Jorge Carrasco, earned about $245,000 per year.