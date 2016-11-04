A Democratic presidential elector in Washington state has declared he will not support Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College even if she wins the vote here.

One of Washington state’s Democratic presidential electors is vowing he will not cast his Electoral College vote for Hillary Clinton — even if she wins the state on Election Day.

“No, no, no on Hillary. Absolutely not. No way,” said Robert Satiacum, a member of Washington’s Puyallup Tribe, who had supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the Democratic presidential nominee.

He had earlier told various media outlets he was wrestling with whether his conscience would allow him to support Clinton and was considering stepping aside for an alternate elector. But on Friday, he sounded firm, even if the election is close.

“I hope it comes down to a swing vote and it’s me,” he said. “Good. She ain’t getting it. Maybe it’ll wake this county up.”

Speaking with The Seattle Times from the site of protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, Satiacum said he did not trust Clinton on tribal or environmental issues, and expressed anger that the Obama administration has not halted the project. The Associated Press first reported his decision Friday.

Satiacum, 56, is one of 12 people picked as Democratic electors at Washington’s Democratic Party convention earlier this year in Tacoma — a gathering dominated by supporters of Sanders, who won the state’s caucuses in March.

While voters will cast ballots for presidential candidates on Nov. 8, the election is actually decided by 538 electors from the various states — with 270 needed to win. In all but two states, the winner of the popular vote is supposed to receive all of the state’s electors.

If no presidential candidate were to reach 270 electoral votes, the election would be thrown to the U.S. House of Representatives, which would pick from the top three electoral-college vote-getters.

The electors meet Dec. 19 at state capitols to cast the Electoral College ballots. There is no constitutional requirement they follow their states’ popular votes, but so-called “faithless electors” are a rarity and have never decided an election.

In Washington state, there is a $1,000 fine for electors who do not honor the election results.

Satiacum said that fine doesn’t bother him and that he could not face his six children and 10 grandchildren if he cast a vote for Clinton. He was also critical of Republican Donald Trump and said he doesn’t know what he’ll do with his vote.

Satiacum would not be the first renegade elector in Washington. In 1976, Mike Padden, now a state senator, cast his electoral-college vote for Ronald Reagan instead of the Gerald Ford, the incumbent, who carried the state and had already defeated Reagan in the primaries.

Satiacum said he has been pressured by national tribal leaders and others to abide by the results of the vote in Washington state, where polls show Clinton has a solid lead over Trump.

But he said he’s heard from a few other national Democratic electors who are considering joining him.

“We are looking down off the cliff. As humanity we are there. We cannot go four more years with either of these idiots,” he said.

The Puyallup Tribe is a major backer of Democrats and one of the state’s largest contributors to the Clinton campaign, having donated more than $460,000 to the Clinton Victory Fund.

Clinton visited the Puyallup reservation in March while campaigning ahead of the state’s caucuses. During a meeting with tribal leaders, she received a traditional blanket and an honorary Indian name meaning “strong woman.”

In a statement last month, the Puyallup Tribal Council distanced itself from Satiacum. While saying the tribe supported the “personal convictions” of Satiacum, the statement noted that as an elector he had pledged to cast his vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote.

Satiacum “risks dishonoring himself” by not fulfilling that duty, the council’s statement said.