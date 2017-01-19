As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend a rally on Saturday for women's rights and social equality, and a slew of Inauguration Day protests are planned. Here's what we know.

Happy Inauguration Day Eve.

Several marches and events are set for the Seattle area on Friday and Saturday, many of them planned in protest of President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) warns that several demonstrations could affect traffic.

On Friday, about 250 people are expected to walk out of classes at Seattle Central College. On Saturday, as many as 50,000 people are expected to attend a march through downtown in support of women’s rights and social equality.

Here’s a list of all of the planned protests in the Seattle area (number of expected participants provided by SDOT):

Friday (Inauguration Day)

Student walkout and rally: 12-3 p.m. at Seattle Central College. 250 expected to participate.

Immigrant and refugee rights march: 1 p.m. rally at Judkins Park will be followed by a march starting at 2:30 p.m. to Westlake Park. The march route starts at 20th Avenue South and South Weller Street, heads north on 20th Avenue South, west on South Jackson Street, and north on 4th Avenue to Westlake Park. About 525 people are expected to participate.

“Resist Trump” demonstration: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. rally at Westlake Park. About 530 people are expected to participate in this event organized by Socialist Alternative Seattle, Socialist Students of Seattle and Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant.

Right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: The controversial Breitbart editor is expected to speak Thursday at Washington State University, and at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Washington.

Private event at CenturyLink Field: 8 p.m. to midnight. Expect congestion and delays near the venue. About 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Saturday

Womxn’s March on Seattle: 10:30 a.m. rally at Judkins Park, followed by a march to Seattle Center beginning at 11 a.m. From 20th Avenue South and South Weller Street, the route heads north on 20th Avenue South, west on South Jackson Street, north on 4th Avenue, west on Denny Way, and north on 2nd Avenue North into Seattle Center. About 30,000 people are expected to attend. But organizers are predicted as many as 50,000 attendees. Read more.