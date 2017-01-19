As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend a rally and march Saturday for women's rights and social equality, and other Inauguration Day protests are planned. Here's what we know.

Happy Inauguration Day Eve.

Several marches and events are set for the Seattle area on Friday and Saturday, many of them planned in protest of President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th president Friday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says that several demonstrations could affect traffic.

On Friday, about 250 people are expected to walk out of classes at Seattle Central College. On Saturday, as many as 50,000 people are expected to attend a march through downtown in support of women’s rights and social equality.

Here’s a list of the planned protests in the Seattle area (number of expected participants provided by SDOT):

Friday (Inauguration Day)

Student walkout and rally: 12-3 p.m. at Seattle Central College; 250 expected to participate. Students from Seattle Public Schools are also expected to participate, with the district likely to give participating students unexcused absences.

Immigrant and refugee-rights march: 1 p.m. rally at Judkins Park with march at 2:30 p.m. to Westlake Park. The route starts at 20th Avenue South and South Weller Street, heads north on 20th Avenue South, west on South Jackson Street, and north on 4th Avenue to Westlake Park. About 525 people are expected to participate. Meanwhile, the City of Seattle is holding a day-long workshop at McCaw Hall, at 321 Mercer Street, for immigrant’s who want to learn more about how to become a citizen or who need legal help.

“Resist Trump” demonstration: 5 to 8 p.m. rally at Westlake Park. About 530 people are expected to participate in this event organized by Socialist Alternative Seattle, Socialist Students of Seattle and City Councilmember Kshama Sawant.

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: The controversial right-wing editor is expected to speak Thursday at Washington State University, and at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Washington.

Private event at CenturyLink Field: 8 p.m. to midnight. Expect congestion and delays near the venue. About 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Saturday

Womxn’s March on Seattle: 10 a.m. rally at Judkins Park, with march to Seattle Center beginning at 11 a.m. From 20th Avenue South and South Weller Street, the route heads north on 20th Avenue South, west on South Jackson Street, north on Fourth Avenue, west on Denny Way, and north on Second Avenue North into Seattle Center. About 30,000 people are expected to attend. Organizers predict as many as 50,000 attendees.