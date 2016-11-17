Washington D.C., Seattle and San Francisco were among the biggest American cities that really didn't want a Trump presidency, according to early election results.

Just 8 percent of the city’s votes (counted by Election Day) were cast for President-elect Donald Trump — that’s the lowest percentage compared to other big, Clinton-loving cities outside of Washington, D.C. (where Trump got 4 percent of the vote).

Here’s how we stack up:

Washington D.C. Trump, 4 percent Clinton, 90.5 percent

Seattle Trump, 8 percent Clinton, 87 percent

San Francisco Trump, 9.5 percent Clinton, 84.4 percent

Chicago Trump, 12.4 percent Clinton, 83.7 percent

Philadelphia Trump, 15.5 percent Clinton, 82.2 percent

Los Angeles Trump, 23.5 percent Clinton, 71.45 percent



Where are Seattle’s Trump supporters? Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, with help from reporter Justin Mayo, broke down results from the city’s precincts.

Only two precincts cast zero votes for Trump. One of them, in Wallingford, voted 153-0, according to early vote totals.

And just one precinct, located at Duwamish Head in West Seattle, among the condos on Alki Beach, voted in the triple digits for Trump, at 130 votes, to Clinton’s 353.

How did voters in Seattle’s wealthy Eastside suburbs differ from 2012? Trump got about 20 percentage points fewer in these cities than Mitt Romney did in 2012.

Beaux Arts

Romney, 47.4 percent

Trump, 29.4 percent

Change: -18 points

Hunts Point

Romney, 62.4 percent

Trump, 44 percent

Change: -18.4 points

Medina

Romney, 51.4 percent

Trump, 32.2 percent

Change: -19.2 points

Yarrow Point

Romney, 50.4 percent

Trump, 31.2 percent

Change: -19.2 points

Clyde Hill