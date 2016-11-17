Washington D.C., Seattle and San Francisco were among the biggest American cities that really didn't want a Trump presidency, according to early election results.
Seattle voters really didn’t want a Trump presidency, election results show.
Just 8 percent of the city’s votes (counted by Election Day) were cast for President-elect Donald Trump — that’s the lowest percentage compared to other big, Clinton-loving cities outside of Washington, D.C. (where Trump got 4 percent of the vote).
Here’s how we stack up:
- Washington D.C.
- Trump, 4 percent
- Clinton, 90.5 percent
- Seattle
- Trump, 8 percent
- Clinton, 87 percent
- San Francisco
- Trump, 9.5 percent
- Clinton, 84.4 percent
- Chicago
- Trump, 12.4 percent
- Clinton, 83.7 percent
- Philadelphia
- Trump, 15.5 percent
- Clinton, 82.2 percent
- Los Angeles
- Trump, 23.5 percent
- Clinton, 71.45 percent
Where are Seattle’s Trump supporters? Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, with help from reporter Justin Mayo, broke down results from the city’s precincts.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
Only two precincts cast zero votes for Trump. One of them, in Wallingford, voted 153-0, according to early vote totals.
And just one precinct, located at Duwamish Head in West Seattle, among the condos on Alki Beach, voted in the triple digits for Trump, at 130 votes, to Clinton’s 353.
How did voters in Seattle’s wealthy Eastside suburbs differ from 2012? Trump got about 20 percentage points fewer in these cities than Mitt Romney did in 2012.
Beaux Arts
- Romney, 47.4 percent
- Trump, 29.4 percent
- Change: -18 points
Hunts Point
- Romney, 62.4 percent
- Trump, 44 percent
- Change: -18.4 points
Medina
- Romney, 51.4 percent
- Trump, 32.2 percent
- Change: -19.2 points
Yarrow Point
- Romney, 50.4 percent
- Trump, 31.2 percent
- Change: -19.2 points
Clyde Hill
- Romney, 52.8 percent
- Trump, 31.6 percent
- Change: -21.2 points
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.