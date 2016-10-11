The local Republican who warned his party not to fall for the toxic Donald Trump is out with a new warning about their fate.

The local Republican Party may be heading toward an extinction event, says the one Republican who, from the beginning, foresaw the true toxicity of Donald Trump.

“Trump is causing damage to my party that could last for a generation,” sums up U.S. Senate candidate and former state party chairman Chris Vance.

Last spring, Vance stood before microphones in a downtown Seattle conference room and warned that his own party’s pick for president was an offensive ignoramus who was unfit to lead the nation. Vance got trashed for this, by all sides. But he sure has been proved right, hasn’t he?

His critique then wasn’t solely personal. Vance feared Trump was inflaming trends that could spell the end of the Republican Party on the West Coast.

“He has taken all the problems we already had with our national brand, and he has made them exponentially worse,” Vance said Tuesday.

It comes down to demographics and math. Polls show that Trump has intensified the party’s appeal with white voters who didn’t go to college but has cratered it with voters who have college degrees. The trouble for the local GOP is that voters with a college degree are now the majority in Washington state politics (in the 1980s they were only a third).

In 2012, Barack Obama won college-educated voters in Washington state by 18 percentage points. But the most recent polls show the “education gap” between the parties is in uncharted territory this year, with Hillary Clinton winning the college-educated crowd by as much as a 30- to 40-point margin.

Vance says it’s easy to see why: The national party, now overrun by Trump, has been wearing know-nothingness like a badge.

“We can’t keep going around saying climate change is a hoax, or being anti-science or constantly hitting on hot-button social issues,” Vance said. “That gets you a win in West Virginia. But it gets you massacred in the Puget Sound suburbs.”

Vance said the GOP is already kaput in California and Oregon. Its position here is far more precarious than many seem to realize. Its one toehold on power is control of the state Senate, which is in jeopardy if the party gets wiped out in November among college-educated voters.

But when Vance denounced Trump back in May, he did so alone. He told me Tuesday he had asked a half-dozen other local Republican officials to join him, but none would come.

“I felt we needed to say clearly: ‘Not here, no Trump here, we’re different out here.’ But people were just shell shocked by him. We still haven’t said it.”

Vance was one of the first GOP U.S. Senate candidates in the nation to break with Trump. He assumed more might follow, but until last weekend, when Sen. John McCain and some others finally had had enough, the party was basically all-aboard the Trump train.

Now it’s turning into a full-on civil war.

Vance insists the election isn’t over — voters here have a history of “ticket-splitting,” or choosing a Democrat for president and local Republicans down the ballot. It’s possible moderate suburban Republicans could survive the Trump trauma, he said. He notes one poll recently showed him trailing Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray by only 7 points.

“I’ve been campaigning for months with the message that I’m different than the national Republican brand, that I’m not Trump and never will be,” Vance said. “My plan is to keep making that case and hope voters hear it.”

But a reckoning may be coming. The local GOP needs to convene after the election and find a way to differentiate itself, Vance says — perhaps by starting a “regional affiliate” system of West Coast GOPs that can be more moderate and speak to voters at a higher grade level than Trumpism.

“We have to figure out a way to clearly signal: ‘Trump is never going to happen here again,’ ” Vance said. “If we can’t, we are done on the West Coast.”

Strong words, though backed up with evidence. But few in the Republican Party listened to Vance back in May. I bet they won’t listen to him now, either.