Every Democratic Party legislative-district organization with territory in Seattle has now taken an endorsement vote ahead of the city’s mayoral primary, with Bob Hasegawa and Jessyn Farrell picking up the most support.

The groups are made up mostly of Democratic Party activists and insiders. Sometimes they put boots on the ground for candidates campaigns and sometimes they don’t.

Seattle elections are nonpartisan but the electorate is heavily Democratic.

Hasegawa won a sole endorsement in his home district Tuesday night from the 11th District Democrats, whose territory covers much of Beacon Hill.

The state senator also has a sole endorsement from the 37th District Democrats, whose territory includes the Central District, Chinatown International District and Southeast Seattle.

Both he and Farrell are endorsed by the 46th District Democrats in Northeast Seattle.

And Hasegawa, Cary Moon and Mike McGinn all have been endorsed by the 32nd District Democrats in far Northwest Seattle.

Farrell, a former state representative, has earned a sole endorsement from the 43rd District Democrats, whose territory includes downtown, Capitol Hill and Wallingford.

Neither the 36th District Democrats in Queen Anne and Magnolia nor the 34th District Democrats in West Seattle is making an official endorsement before the primary, though Farrell won a “mayoral showdown” event in held by the latter group.

The King County Young Democrats endorsed Farrell, but there has been no endorsement from the King County Democrats.

There will be 21 candidates for mayor on the Aug. 1 primary ballot.