The 35,000-year-old warrior Ramtha has come out as a fan of President Trump, despite channeler JZ Knight’s history of big donations to Democrats.

For years, JZ Knight, the Yelm, Thurston County, mystic who claims to channel Ramtha, has been a big Democratic donor, sending piles of money earned from her for-profit Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment.

That caused embarrassment to the party when videos surfaced in 2012 of Knight/Ramtha making offensive comments about Mexicans, gays, Jews and Catholics. After that flap, the state Democratic Party rid itself of $70,000 in Knight donations.

But like rust-belt manufacturing workers and other traditional Democratic constituencies, Ramtha apparently shifted allegiances when it came to last year’s presidential election.

On Monday, Knight posted video excerpts of a Dec. 8 “prophetic vision” in which she declared in her Ramtha voice: “The greatest misjudgment of character came when you thought a woman should win this race.”

In the Breitbart-worthy spiel, Ramtha/Knight, smoking a tobacco pipe, goes on to attack the Clinton Foundation and says the FBI was behind the leaking of Democratic Party documents to WikiLeaks. “It was never Russia,” she says.

Ramtha cheers the new president: “That man is trumping deceit. He doesn’t smoke he doesn’t do drugs, he does business!”

As a kicker, Ramtha predicts Trump will receive the protection of UFOs while flying in his jet: “And the first time he looks out the window … when he sees two silver disks as escort, he is going to know it all — and this is a man who is not afraid — he is going to know it all.”

Mike Wright, a Knight spokesman, said in an emailed statement that Knight continues to support Democratic candidates and causes in local and state elections.

“She did not vote for candidate Trump but she sees what Ramtha describes as ‘purposeful good’ in his election,” the statement said. “Ramtha’s prophecies teaching from December 2016 provides a dynamic perspective of these dynamic times.”

The Ramtha controversy that dogged local Democrats erupted in 2012 after videos were leaked by a conservative group of Knight, as Ramtha, making racist and offensive comments. That included referring to “the invasion of the Mexicans who just breed like rabbits” and saying Jews had “earned enough cash to have paid their way out of the (expletive) gas chambers by now.”

Knight’s defenders argued the videos were heavily edited and that her comments were taken out of context.

But the heat was too much for the state Democratic Party, which gave money she donated to a gay-marriage campaign and the Anti-Defamation League.

Still, Knight continued to send cash to the national Democratic Party and President Obama’s campaign. She also has remained a major benefactor for the Thurston County Democrats, giving the group $50,000 last year.

There is no record of her donating to Trump’s campaign last year.