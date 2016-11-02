The Grocery Manufacturers Association has been ordered to pay $18 million for violating Washington campaign laws.
A national grocery industry group has been ordered to pay an $18 million penalty for violating Washington campaign finance laws to conceal the identifies of corporations that poured $11 million into a campaign to defeat a 2013 food-labeling initiative in Washington.
The ruling by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Anne Hirsch was a victory for state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who had sued the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) alleging the campaign violations.
Attorneys for the GMA had asked for a much smaller $700,000 penalty, arguing its violations were unintentional.
But Hirsch’s ruling rejected that argument, finding the donations were “intentional.” As a result, the penalty of $6 million was ordered to be tripled as punitive damages to $18 million.
Ferguson said based on research by his office, that is the largest penalty ever for a campaign-law violation.
“Complete vindication,” he said in an interview. “It’s one of my happiest days as attorney general.”
Ferguson’s office had sued the D.C.-based trade association late in the 2013 campaign, arguing it had violated state disclosure laws by soliciting money from big corporations to fight Initiative 522 without properly disclosing its donors.
I-522 would have required labeling of genetically modified food.
Internal documents showed the group set up a special fund, called the Defense of Brand Strategic Account, to oppose food-labeling laws while providing cover to individual companies that feared consumer blowback.
A GMA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
