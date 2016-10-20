Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for president, will hold events in Seattle and Olympia on Monday.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is coming to Seattle next week, to rally supporters at the University of Washington.

Stein will campaign at UW’s Kane Hall at 7 p.m. on Monday, joined by Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, Stein’s campaign said. Earlier Monday, Stein is scheduled to speak at Evergreen State College in Olympia at 3:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Polls show Stein in a distant fourth, nationally and in Washington state, trailing both Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, as well as Libertarian Gary Johnson.

The most recent Washington state polling shows Stein attracting 4 to 5 percent of the vote, although an August Washington Post poll had her at 7 percent.

Sawant, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, has since become a vocal Stein supporter, despite Sanders’ endorsement of Clinton.

Sawant traveled to Philadelphia in July for the Democratic National Convention to urge Democrats to rebuff Sanders’ call to back Clinton, which she called a “capitulation.”

“The (un)Democratic Party will never be an effective tool to defeat the right wing, either during or after the election,” Sawant, a member of the Socialist Alternative party, wrote in July, in endorsing Stein.

Jody Grage, a member of the state Green Party coordinating council, said Stein would speak about climate, economic and political crises.

“The two corporate parties are not addressing any of these three issues, not even one of them,” Grage said.

Stein’s major issues include the push for a single-payer health-care system, a quick shift to renewable energy sources, a $15 national minimum wage, big cuts in military spending and free college and university.