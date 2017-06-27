Budget writers express optimism over their talks, Gov. Jay Inslee says, but no deal has been struck yet.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday afternoon that Washington lawmakers were close to an agreement on K-12 education funding and a new state operating budget — but not there yet.

Inslee said budget writers are expressing optimism over their talks. An agreement may be “shortly forthcoming,” Inslee said.

The governor’s remarks came at a bill-signing session; he took no questions.

Legislators “could come tell us at any minute that they have an agreement,” David Postman, governor’s chief of staff, said afterward.

For an agreement, lawmakers and Inslee are already behind the pace set in 2015, the last budget-writing session.

That year, after an all-night bargaining session, a tentative agreement on the two-year budget was announced in an email sent at about 1:30 a.m. on June 27. Legislators and Inslee then convened a news conference that afternoon to discuss the deal.

Washington is just days shy of a potential state government shutdown. Lawmakers and Inslee must pass a new state operating budget by the end of Friday, when the current budget expires.

The state has sent 32,000 layoff notices to government workers. State parks are preparing to shut down, and a large swath of government services would close or be limited.

A big part of this year’s work has been searching for a resolution to the state Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision, which ruled that Washington was violating the state constitution by underfunding the school system.

A small group of legislators have been negotiating in secret for months over how to satisfy the court’s decision.

By this point, the public will have little time to review any budget or K-12 funding agreement before lawmakers vote.

The Seattle Public School District has “not been given advance review” of any K-12 plan by the Legislature “and it’s not clear if we will,” wrote Kim Schmanke, district spokeswoman, in an email.

On Tuesday, David Schumacher, director of the state Office of Financial Management, said that he expected lawmakers to finish the budget by June 30.

“I feel confident that they can get there from where they are” at this point in negotiations, Schumacher said.

But, “I wish they were farther along,” he added. “It makes everybody nervous that they’re running it up to the wire.”

Even if legislators finish the operating budget and a McCleary solution by Friday, their work could still spill into July.

Lawmakers have also been discussing a capital-construction budget, a paid family-leave program for private-sector workers and legislation to address rural-water use.

“The other bills could pass Saturday or Sunday, or some other day” in July, Schumacher said.

Legislators and the governor in recent years have poured billions of dollars into K-12 schools specifically to address the court’s order.

But they saved the biggest, most difficult part of McCleary for last: figuring out how the state should pay for teacher and other-school worker salaries.

Currently, school districts use local property-tax levies to cover those costs.

To tackle that problem, House Democrats earlier this year proposed billions of dollars in new revenue, including a new capital-gains tax and a restructuring of the state business-and-occupation tax.

Republicans put forth a plan that featured what’s known as a property-tax “levy swap.”

That proposal would establish a uniform statewide property tax rate to fund schools that would raise property taxes in places like Seattle and Bellevue while lowering them in other school districts.