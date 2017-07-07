Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed a major tax cut for manufacturing businesses that state legislators had passed as part of last-minute budget negotiations.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday vetoed a big tax break for manufacturers, saying it was passed in “an unaccountable manner in the dead of night.”

In a governor’s office ceremony, Inslee vetoed the section of Senate Bill 5977, which would have reduced the business and occupation tax (B & O) rate by 40 percent for some 10,000 manufacturing firms across the state.

The cut would have given manufacturers the same rate granted to Boeing and other aerospace companies in 2003 and extended in a record-setting tax-break deal in 2013.

The tax cut had been agreed to by Democratic and Republican budget negotiators near the end of late-night secret talks last weeks. Republicans had insisted on the provision as part of talks to avert a government shutdown.

But Inslee said he was not part of that pact and called the tax cut unfair at a time when lawmakers raised property taxes on middle class families.

“There was no agreement regarding this measure with either myself or anyone in my office,” Inslee said.

Inslee added that 21 percent of the tax cut would have gone to “out of state oil companies” and provided “zero accountability as written to the citizens for the state of Washington.”

Twenty-three Democratic state representatives signed a letter calling for a veto, citing the lack of analysis and public notice prior to the manufacturing tax cut.

It would have reduced state taxes paid by 10,000-plus manufacturers by an estimated $64 million over four years.

The tax cut would have been phased in starting in 2019, so its value would have grown to about $60 million a year by 2022 and $86 million annually by 2027.

Business groups, including the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, had urged Inslee to keep the tax cut in place, arguing it would provide needed tax relief.

And Republican leaders warned Inslee not to renege on the agreement reached by legislators.

The GOP’s chief negotiator, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, said in a statement Friday he was disappointed when he learned Inslee was considering a veto.

Braun said Washington has lost more than 50,000 manufacturing jobs since the turn of the century and that the governor’s staff had been involved “at every step” of budget talks.

“Negotiating a budget is already an enormously difficult process that requires working in good faith. Vetoing part of the agreement will seriously undermine our ability to govern,” Braun said.

Inslee also vetoed another section of SB 5977 that would have given a tax break for a Centralia power plant to convert from coal to natural gas.