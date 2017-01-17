GOP state Sen. Mark Miloscia has introduced a bill to ban safe-injection sites for heroin users in Washington state. The move comes after a task force last year recommended two sites to address King County’s opioid crisis.

OLYMPIA — A Republican state senator has introduced a bill that would ban safe-injection sites for heroin users in Washington state.

The bill by Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way, comes after a task force last year recommended two King County pilot sites for users to inject heroin under medical supervision.

Supporters say the pilot sites could reduce overdose deaths, cut down on needles littering sidewalks and bring down the cost of emergency-medical services used by addicts. Such sites would offer an alternative to alleys, public restrooms and homeless encampments like The Jungle along Interstate 5 in Seattle.

But Miloscia in a news release said Washington state shouldn’t be facilitating drug use.

“We must stop the push for decriminalization of drugs,” said Miloscia in prepared remarks. “Standing idly by while addicts abuse illegal drugs is not compassionate, and it does not solve the problem.”

Miloscia’s bill, SB 5223 would effectively ban safe-injection sites by removing local authority to establish them.

Elected officials should be focusing instead on treatment options that get people off drugs, Miloscia added.

Between 2013 and 2015, heroin was involved in at least 387 King County deaths.