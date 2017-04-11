Republicans finally have a candidate in what’s likely to be this year’s highest-profile Washington election.

OLYMPIA — Republicans finally have a candidate in what’s likely to be this year’s highest-profile Washington state race.

Jinyoung Lee Englund Tuesday announced her candidacy for the special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Andy Hill, R-Redmond. Hill, who had been the chief GOP budget writer, died in November of lung cancer.

A news release announcing her candidacy said Englund wants to boost school funding, improve policies for the developmentally disabled and reduce traffic congestion. She also opposes a new state income tax.

Republicans — joined by one Democrat who caucuses with them — currently control the Senate by a single seat. So this November’s contest will determine which party controls the chamber.

Manka Dhingra, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney with the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is running for the seat as a Democrat. Dhingra has been endorsed by Gov. Jay Inslee.