Though the Interbay small-business consultant stands little chance of advancing past a crowded primary election, Harley Lever’s candidacy has resonated with a small base.

His name is on yard signs in some parts of Seattle and his campaign has raised $18,000, but mayoral candidate Harley Lever has taken part in few major forums.

The Interbay small-business consultant stands little chance of advancing past a crowded Aug. 1 primary election that includes a former mayor, a former U.S. attorney, a state senator, a former state representative and two better-known activists.

In a KING5/KUOW poll last month, Lever’s share of likely voters was 0 percent.

His candidacy has resonated with a certain constituency, however, reflecting a strain of frustration over visible street homelessness.

Lever, 44, is the founder of Safe Seattle — “a group of neighbors, business owners and homeless advocates working together to develop and promote safety solutions for all Seattleites.” He says the city’s homeless-services system needs changes.

Safe Seattle is active primarily on Facebook, followed by 3,500 users.

The “events” section lists past meetings hosted by Safe Seattle: with Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant last year, and on problems related to RVs parked on streets.

Lever says he supported Bernie Sanders for president in 2016.

Lever’s campaign messages are often shared on the Facebook page, including a July 20 post on his plan for giving Seattle “back to the citizens.” It said that he would, among other things, push the City Council to hold meetings only in the evening.

Homelessness also is a focus. A July 19 post shared a photo of a tarp, tent and belongings along a Northwest Seattle street.

“It is not only illegal, it is on a well-trafficked sidewalk on a busy street,” the post reported, adding that a man living there said he didn’t want to go to a homeless shelter.

“So he’s permitted to remain squatting, illegally, on a busy public right of way,” the post said. “How is this helping him? Is this fair to the surrounding neighborhood?”

The post has attracted many complaints about unauthorized encampments.

“Laws need to be enforced, this can’t be allowed. Human beings weren’t meant to live like that, I don’t think allowing that is compassionate at all,” one comment said.

“It’s sad but it’s time for tuff love,” another said.

Lever says he doesn’t agree with all the comments and removes “nasty stuff.” He says he’s been misbranded as anti-homeless by service providers.

Kristine Scott, executive director of ROOTS Young Adult Shelter, is wary of an undercurrent in Lever’s campaign.

“Harley has captured something … the sentiment that it’s OK for people to say they’re against seeing signs of poverty and need — just get that out of my face,” she said.

“I see him targeting voters who want a quick fix.”

Safe Seattle stirred controversy in April when its website began displaying reports and photos of RV and street-camping sites on a map.

Lever says the map demonstrated a connection between camping and crime. He says he advocated for the city to open safe lots for people living in vehicles.

His platform calls for homeless-services reforms that Mayor Ed Murray is implementing, including more data collection. It also calls for “immediate access to detox, rehab services, mental-health services and job-placement services.”

Lever says the opioid crisis is personal; a brother has struggled with heroin addiction.