A fourth man has accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex after being introduced to Murray as a teenager.

In a sworn court declaration filed late Tuesday, Maurice Jones, 44, said he was introduced to Murray by Delvonn Heckard, the Kent man who filed a lawsuit last month claiming he was sexually abused by Murray decades ago when he was a teenager.

Jones’ declaration, filed in King County Superior Court, was brief, saying he had been to Murray’s Capitol Hill apartment at an unspecified time, and that Murray “gave me money for sex.”

He added he was “not part of any right-wing conspiracy” and that he is gay — a reference to Murray’s claim that accusations against him by Heckard and two other men are politically motivated. The handwritten declaration was accompanied by a photo of a Jones, smiling through what appeared to be a jail visitor window with Lincoln Beauregard, the lead attorney representing Heckard in the sex-abuse lawsuit.

As he has with previous allegations, a Murray spokesman vehemently denied the claim as entirely false.

“As we’ve seen repeatedly from opposing counsel, this filing fits firmly into the category of sensational media stunt. Mayor Murray does not know this person. This is an ambush copycat false accusation that is being made without any details, evidence, timeline or anything at all to substantiate its veracity. Mayor Murray has never had inappropriate relations with any minor, and Mayor Murray has never paid for sex,” said the statement from Jeff Reading, the spokesman.

Reading’s statement added that the photo of Beauregard and Jones in a jail was “extremely odd and unsettling.”

Beauregard declined to comment on the filing Tuesday night.

The Jones declaration was filed in response to a request by Murray’s attorneys for a judge to impose sanctions against Beauregard for what they allege is unethical conduct in the lawsuit, including court filings they say are aimed at swaying public opinion instead of furthering any legal cause.

Beauregard has fought back against the sanctions, saying Murray is attempting to quash his free-speech rights and those of his client.

Court records show a Maurice Lavon Jones is being held in a King County Jail in Kent on drug charges.

All four accusers have led troubled lives that have included drug use and serious run-ins with the law, interviews and court records show.

Jones, the latest accuser, has a criminal rapsheet that dates back to at least 1991 and includes arrests for such offenses as theft, drugs, assault and false reporting, court records show.

Murray has previously denied accusations from Heckard as well as by those lodged by two other men who told The Seattle Times they were sexually abused by him as teenagers growing up in Portland during the early 1980s.

While only Heckard is a plaintiff in the lawsuit, a Portland man, Jeff Simpson, who is Murray’s former foster son, alleges Murray began sexually abusing him as a 13-year-old and later paid him for sex. Lloyd Anderson, who now lives in Florida, claims Murray paid him for sex on several occasions as a teenager.

Murray, Seattle’s first openly gay mayor, has fought back against the accusations, saying they are false and the result of a political conspiracy against him. A former state legislator, Murray was elected mayor in 2013 and was expected to face an easy path to a second term before the allegations went public last month.