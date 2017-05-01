Lowry, a Democrat, was Washington governor from 1993-97 and served in Congress before that. He was 78.
Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry has died, according to a spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee’s office. He was 78.
Gov. Lowry’s family informed Inslee’s office of his death Monday morning, according to Simon Vila, an Inslee spokesman. He said an official statement would be released soon.
Gov. Lowry, a Democrat, served one term as governor from 1993 to 1997. Before that, he represented the 7th Congressional District from 1979 to 1989.
This story will be updated.
