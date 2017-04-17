He announced his candidacy via Twitter this morning, and plans a news conference later today.

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn wants his old job back.

McGinn tweeted out a message this morning that read “Keep Seattle: McGinn 2017.”

He also scheduled a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at his home in Greenwood to discuss his candidacy.

The 57-year-old McGinn served as mayor from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2013.

The announcement comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by a Kent man accusing incumbent Mayor Ed Murray of sexual abuse in the 1980s. Two other men have also claimed Murray abused them in the 1980s.

Murray denies the allegations, which he says are politically motivated, and vows to continue his campaign for re-election.

Seattle activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver announced her candidacy for mayor in March.

The primary election will be held August 1 and the general election will be held November 7.