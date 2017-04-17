The fiercely independent mayor who clashed with the City Council over police reform and the Highway 99 tunnel project and pushed for bike lanes and light rail announced his candidacy via Twitter this morning, setting up a potential rematch with the man who unseated him in 2013.

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn wants his old job back.

McGinn tweeted out a message this morning that read “Keep Seattle: McGinn 2017.”

He also scheduled a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at his home in Greenwood to discuss his candidacy.

The 57-year-old McGinn served as mayor from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2013. Murray garnered 52 percent of the vote and unseated him in the 2013 election after a bruising campaign, so Monday’s news sets up a potential rematch.

McGinn’s entry into the 2017 race comes less than two weeks after a 46-year-old Kent man sued Murray, claiming Murray raped and molested him when the man was a teenager in Seattle.

Murray has denied the allegations and similar claims by two other men who say they knew him when they were growing up in Portland in the 1980s.

The mayor has vowed to remain in his job and continue to run for re-election, and most city leaders have remained silent on the allegations. City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw voiced support for Murray on Friday.

But the allegations have been damaging and distracting. Murray’s attorney held a news conference last week to publicize a medical exam of the mayor’s genitals, saying it disproves a key claim in the sexual-abuse lawsuit.

Rumors about new candidates have been swirling since the allegations against Murray came to light. But McGinn is the first new challenger to announce a bid.

A Sierra Club and neighborhood activist before his unlikely rise to prominence in 2009, McGinn was a fiercely independent mayor who pushed for more bike lanes and light rail and who shepherded Seattle through the Great Recession.

He clashed with members of the City Council over issues such as police reform and the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement tunnel, which he opposed.

Since leaving office, McGinn has worked as a government-relations consultant. For about a year, he hosted a KIRO Radio politics podcast, “You, Me, Us, Now.”

Seattle activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver announced her candidacy for mayor in March.

The primary election will be held August 1 and the general election will be held November 7.