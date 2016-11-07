Former Republican politician Rob McKenna is backing Democrat Brady Walkinshaw in his race against fellow Democrat Pramila Jayapal for Washington’s 7th Congressional District seat.

One of the two Democrats in the Seattle-area race for retiring U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott’s 7th Congressional District seat is apparently now seeking help from Republicans.

In a Monday email to voters labeled, “Paid for by Friends of Brady Walkinshaw,” former GOP state attorney general and 2012 gubernatorial candidate Rob McKenna threw his support behind Walkinshaw.

The state representative is up against state Sen. Pramila Jayapal, who won August’s primary with 42 percent to Walkinshaw’s 21 percent

“In this race voters have a choice between just two candidates — both are Democrats who were the top finishers in our state’s ‘top two’ primary,’ ” McKenna’s email says. “Now Republican and independent voters must decide which one would best represent their families and them in Congress.”

McKenna, who lost to Gov. Jay Inslee in 2012 with 48.6 percent of the vote then makes his case.

“Of the two, (Walkinshaw) has a stronger track record of bipartisanship. He’s worked effectively with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass important legislation for our state,” the email says.

Walkinshaw has described himself as a progressive Democrat and the 7th District race as a contest between two liberals. But the 32-year-old former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation staffer has also argued that he would be better than Jayapal at “building bridges” with Republicans to get results.

A road trip he took to meet with GOP lawmakers in Eastern Washington is part of his stump speech.

Jayapal, who’d be the country’s first Indian American woman elected to Congress, has out-fundraised Walkinshaw, thanks in part to support from fans of Bernie Sanders, who endorsed her, and from labor unions. Walkinshaw would be Washington’s first openly-gay member of Congress.

The 7th District is considered one of the most left-leaning congressional districts in the nation and some voters may be put out by Walkinshaw enlisting McKenna’s aid.

McDermott, who received national attention and the nickname “Baghdad Jim” for denouncing the Bush administration’s push for war during a 2002 trip to Iraq, has held his seat for 28 years — 14 terms.

There are some conservatives in the area, however: Republican Craig Keller snared 19 percent (47,921 votes) against McDermott in 2014 while Ron Bemis pulled down 20 percent with the GOP line (76,212) in 2012. Neither Keller nor Bemis was well-known.

When McKenna was a guest on KUOW’s Week in Review radio show last month, he pointed to Republican voters as potentially key for Walkinshaw.

“Walkinshaw knows that in a top-two system, when you get to the general election, you’ve got to figure out how you can attract people over from the other side,” he said.

“It may be that part of Brady’s strategy here is to try to be appealing to non-lefty voters, because he needs to find a percentage somewhere and they’re there.”

Dean Nielsen, a political strategist not involved in the 7th District race, called Walkinshaw’s McKenna email “playing with fire.” He said Walkinshaw likely waited to send the email until late in the race so there wouldn’t be time for Jayapal to criticize it.

“It’s not something I would advise a client to do,” Nielsen said. “This is one of the most liberal districts in America. I understand the strategy — there are some Republicans in Seattle and they do need a place to go. But boy, that’s really dangerous to do. The vast majority of voters here are very liberal Democrats.”

The website for Walkinshaw doesn’t list McKenna among the candidate’s endorsers.

Walkinshaw’s campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Neither did McKenna.

Jayapal’s campaign manager, Aaron Bly, declined to comment on the McKenna email.

“We’re really focused on getting out the vote and talking to our progressive supporters,” he said.