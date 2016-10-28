A UW professor finds that we’re now so partisan we can’t agree on much of anything, from basic facts to the American way of life.

There’s just a little more than a week until the election, which means for voters it’s a time of reflection. It means reading voters guides, taking stock of various character traits and policy positions, and, to the best of our abilities, making choices.

Quaint, says a UW professor. But that’s not how it’s going to go down.

“It’s almost all tribal now,” says Chris Parker, a political-science professor.

Parker just oversaw a statewide poll of 750 Washington state residents that showed there’s practically only one thing that matters in this election. It’s not the issues or the candidates’ fitness for office. It’s not the races, classes or education levels of the voters. It’s not any of the things that we in the media have spent the past year dissecting.

“It’s almost entirely partisan,” Parker said. “How you view yourself, R or D, which party you lean toward — that’s the whole game.”

The poll, conducted for the KCTS 9 public TV station and the news site Crosscut, included some unusual questions that go deeper than standard horse-race polls.

For example, Parker asked whether people think “the true American way of life is disappearing so fast that we must do anything and everything to save it.”

This is very broad phrasing, but also so extreme in its wording that the instant I saw it my instinct was to answer “no.” I don’t think the economic part of the American dream is dead. (I can just look out our office windows at crowds streaming into Amazon to see that.) And while culturally we have huge challenges, that’s OK because we’re supposed to be a melting pot — in my view that is the “true American way of life.”

But 83 percent of self-identified Republicans in the state answered that yes, the American way of life is vanishing. This included Republicans who are rich or poor, young or old, college-educated or not. Only 39 percent of Democrats agreed (and only 29 percent of self-identified liberals).

Now the Republican presidential nominee has run his entire campaign around the theme that America is on the highway to hell. So it’s not all that surprising Republican voters echo that back.

“It’s a myth that the rise of Donald Trump is about populism or economic anxiety,” Parker says. “Whether it’s demographic changes, or the increasing visibility of women, or gay marriage, the first black president, or some other cultural change, there’s this diffuse sense of ‘Oh (blank), we’re losing our country.’ ”

If we can’t agree on the American way of life, then are there any shared values left?

Forget values. Other polls have shown we’re now so tribal we can’t even agree on facts. Has the jobless rate gone up or down during Obama’s presidency? Democrats say down, which is true, while Republicans say it’s gone up. It’s worth noting that when asked to judge the economy under Republican Ronald Reagan, it’s Republicans who got it right and Democrats wrong.

Parker found huge partisan divides in the blandest questions. Do you think things here in our state are going OK? Eighty-seven percent of Democrats said yes, 75 percent of Republicans said no. The question wasn’t even about the government.

The political scientist Norm Ornstein has said that when he started in the 1970s, both parties conducted politics “between the 40 yard lines” (i.e., near the middle of the field.) Now the Democrats have moved left to about the 20. The Republicans have shifted all the way out of their end zone — and some have left the stadium entirely.

This is why Congress is so dysfunctional. It’s also why we’ll increasingly see bitter intraparty fights, as is currently happening in Seattle’s liberal 7th Congressional District. When the two parties aren’t on the same field, the competition that remains is a highly personal one, against your teammates and friends.

Parker predicts that severe partisanship “is going to get worse before it gets better.” One answer to it would be to enlarge the electorate, so that hardened partisans don’t hold quite as much sway. But that’s a difficult, long-term project.

There was one point of alignment in Parker’s poll, on which exactly 74 percent of Democrats and Republicans agree. They both loathe Congress. See? Bringing us together after all.