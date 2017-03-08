Even our own state’s top Republican, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, is obfuscating. It’s a clear sign the long-awaited plan isn’t as terrific as advertised.

When a politician starts off a statement with “let me be clear,” you can bet a dense bank of fog is about to roll in.

It was Washington state’s top Republican, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who used this formulation to telegraph what the true GOP game on health care was back in January.

“Let me be clear,” she said upon coming out of a Republican leadership meeting. “No one who has coverage because of Obamacare today will lose that coverage. We’re providing relief. We aren’t going to pull the rug out from anyone.”

That’s pretty categorical. No one means no one. Her comments were broadcast widely, including in national papers such as The New York Times.

But later, her office put out a teensy revision for the ages.

What McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, actually meant, a spokeswoman said, is that “people who are covered under Obama­care will not lose coverage the day the bill is repealed.”

Oh.

Now, two months later, Republicans have put their health-care ideas on paper. Now we know: It’s true nobody will lose coverage on day one. Millions, though, are going to lose it later.

By phasing out Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion within a few years, and replacing it with too-skimpy tax credits, the GOP plan virtually assures a return to the bad old days of the masses going to the emergency room for basic medical needs.

You don’t have to believe me on this. One of the fiercest critics of Obamacare, conservative writer Avik Roy, bashed the GOP’s plan for reflecting “a stubborn desire to make health insurance unaffordable for millions of Americans, and trap millions more in poverty.” He estimated 20 million would lose coverage in the long run.

Hopefully, America has learned by now that the more categorical the statement about health care, the more likely it is to be false. Old example: President Obama’s “If you like your plan, you can keep it.”

But they just keep coming. President Trump gushed about “coverage for everybody.” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said bluntly: “Nobody’s going to lose coverage.”

When asked how this could be true, though, his office, like McMorris Rodgers’, issued a dumbfounding revision.

What Cornyn meant to say, a spokesman clarified, is that “no one will lose access to coverage.”

This two-word retreat tells it all. The chasm between having medical coverage and having access to coverage is the whole game. It’s the entire sorry story of health care in our land of the haves and the have-nots, and it’s the main thing Obamacare was trying to change. Which is that here, unlike in the rest of the Westernized world, money is access.

We all have access to Ferraris, too, but do you drive one?

The bottom line is this GOP plan would cut taxes by $600 billion over 10 years, almost all of which would be pocketed by those long-suffering rich (that’s a lot of Ferraris). At the same time, it would erode health coverage for the poorest Americans — especially older, poorer Americans — and add to the federal deficit.

If that’s what people want, then so be it. Just don’t get lost in the fog.

The key site for a fog-clearing ought to be our own 5th Congressional District, in Eastern Washington. It’s the spot in our state that has by far the most people benefiting from Obamacare.

More than 73,000 working poor folks in and around Spokane have signed up for the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare, according to state-enrollment figures. That’s an incredible 40 percent more enrollees than in Seattle’s main congressional district, the 7th.

The reason this is so lopsided is simple: Eastern Washington needs it more. It’s got a thinner economy and more people struggling. From Kettle Falls down through the Palouse to the Snake, the imperfect Obamacare helped lift 73,000 a bit up from poverty. These are the ones with the most at stake, and right now would be the time for them, or their neighbors, to speak up.

I’d urge the 5th District representative to go to bat for them as well. But that would be Cathy McMorris Rodgers.