Washington lawmakers have approved a series of criminal-justice bills sought by each party, including legislation that would make a fourth DUI a felony and a bill sought by gun-safety advocates.

The move came as the regular legislative session comes to an end with no deal on K-12 school funding and with state budget talks at a standstill.

But lawmakers this week saw an opening to move a handful of Democratic and Republican bills through the other party’s chamber, said Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley.

Among them was Padden’s bill, SB 5037, to make a fourth DUI in 10 years a felony. Currently, an intoxicated driver doesn’t face a felony charge until a fifth DUI in a 10-year period.

In recent years, that proposal had passed the Republican-controlled Senate several times but stalled in the Democratic-held House.

The House approved SB 5037 Thursday by a vote of 85-11.

“I think it will save some lives,” Padden, chair of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, said Friday.

The bill’s prospects were probably helped, Padden said, by the recent arrest of a Renton man for his 11th alleged DUI.

Padden said the House was likely to also vote Friday on SB 5810, which extends the statute of limitations on charges of attempted murder to 10 years, up from three years.

Democrats also got some of their priorities passed.

The Senate Thursday approved HB 1501, legislation that had been sought by gun-safety advocates.

That bill sets up a system so people can be notified if someone with a court order against them tries to obtain a firearm and gets denied. Such orders would include those to protect sexual-assault and domestic-violence victims.

HB 1501 had passed the House in March by a wide margin. On Thursday, it passed out of the Senate unanimously.

“We are thrilled that the state Senate did the right thing by holding a vote on the Law Enforcement and Victim Safety bill, passing this meaningful legislation that will help save the lives of women and children here in Washington,” Renée Hopkins, CEO of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, said in a statement.

The Senate Thursday also passed another measure sought by Democrats, HB 1614, that also makes changes to the law around impaired driving.