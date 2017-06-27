“This isn’t the hearing we visualized,” James Bible, the family’s attorney, said Tuesday. “We were hopeful the officers would be present. We were hopeful the chief would be present.”

The Seattle City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on the death of Charleena Lyles, but her family isn’t satisfied because they won’t have the opportunity to question Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole, according to their lawyer.

“This isn’t the hearing we visualized,” James Bible said. “We were hopeful the officers would be present. We were hopeful the chief would be present.”

Two officers fatally shot Lyles, 30, on June 18 after she reported a burglary. Police say the 30-year-old displayed two knives after they arrived. Three of her children were home at the time.

The Seattle King County NAACP last week called for the City Council and Mayor Ed Murray to host a public hearing with O’Toole.

That’s also what Lyles’ relatives want, according to Bible and Andrè Taylor, an activist who described himself as a spokesman for the family.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant also has called for O’Toole to participate.

“Charleena’s family and other community members have many questions for SPD,” Sawant wrote in a letter to González. “If Chief O’Toole is not available to answer questions tomorrow, it will reiterate to the community that a business-as-usual investigation will not result in justice for Charleena.”

But Councilmember M. Lorena González, who chairs the council’s public-safety committee, is hosting the forum. González invited the chief to attend as an observer, but O’Toole “was unable to accept my invitation,” the council member said in a statement Tuesday.

Planned participants include González, other council members and members of the Community Police Commission.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 130 at Kane Hall on the University of Washington’s main campus. It will be live-streamed at http://seattlechannel.org/eventLive.

“This forum is not intended to be a public deposition of Chief O’Toole, but it is an opportunity for community to come together and engage with elected officials who develop policy regarding policing, mental health, housing and provide oversight of police accountability structures,” González said in a statement.

Michele Storms, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, will moderate the event, González said.

In a letter sent Monday to Sawant, O’Toole responded to what she described as Sawant’s “disappointing level of ignorance of SPD policies and clear disdain for the investigatory process and review that SPD is court-mandated to follow.”

“Facts matter and pre-judgment of this incident by any of us would be completely irresponsible,” O’Toole wrote.

Since the shooting, the chief and her staff have spent “countless hours, each day, from early until late night, engaging with Charleena Lyles’ family, her neighbors, clergy and other community members,” she wrote.

It has been done privately out for respect for her family, the chief wrote.

“I have promised her family and their pastor that we will continue to be open, transparent, and available,” O’Toole wrote, noting she saw no benefit to airing “heartfelt conversations in a public, or worse, political forum.”

“To be clear, I and my team are always available to participate in honest, constructive dialogue,” the letter to Sawant says. “If you had expressed any interest in our work over the past three years, as SPD was striving to develop the policies, training, and systems for critical review that have become a model for agencies around the nation, we would have gladly welcomed the invitation to engage.”

The department is under a 2012 consent decree requiring it to adopt reforms to address excessive force and biased policing.

O’Toole copied the letter to Mayor Ed Murray; González; Merrick Bobb, the federal monitor overseeing the reforms; and Annette Hayes, the U.S. attorney for Western Washington, whose office participated in the U.S. Justice Department investigation that led to the consent decree.

Charleena Lyles’ relatives have told Taylor they won’t take part in Tuesday night’s event, he said in an interview.

“To me, it’s almost like window dressing,” he said. “The council, we have no problem with them. I respect the work they do there. But in this case, the individuals who are responsible for the murder of Charleena will not be there. So why should we be there?”

Since his brother, Che Taylor, was fatally shot by police early last year,Andrè Taylor has been active in efforts to change a state law that restricts prosecutions of police officers who use deadly force.

Members of Lyles’ family have met with O’Toole privately, but they also want to engage with police personnel in public, Taylor said.

“Transparency is a must. This is affecting not only the family but the city and our state,” he said. “The community wants answers.”

The police department has released audio and video from the shooting, identified the officers involved — Steven McNew and Jason Anderson — and released their statements to investigators.

“We are very interested in community concerns and will be monitoring this event and others very closely,” department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said of the forum.

Whitcomb said the department isn’t in a position to release any additional information because the shooting is the subject of an ongoing investigation.