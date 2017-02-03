In this week's episode of The Overcast, we talk with local immigrant-rights leader Jorge Barón about President Trump's controversial executive orders on refugees, sanctuary cities and border security. And data columnist "FYI Guy" Gene Balk breaks down local impacts.

President Trump’s recent executive orders on border security, sanctuary cities and refugees have sown waves of confusion and protests across the country, including at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, has followed the new administration’s policies closely and is participating in legal challenges. Whatever your point of view, Barón is among the most knowledgeable voices locally on these issues.

He joins podcast hosts Jim Brunner and Dan Beekman to explain impacts on immigrant and refugee families, including handcuffing kids to an engineer who uses a wheelchair, has traveled back and forth to the U.S. multiple times and was headed to a professional conference when he was abruptly turned away.

“We’re making us less safe, not only because we’re creating this animosity in the world but also because we’re spending time dealing with people who are not a threat,” Barón argues.

Also, Times FYI Guy columnist Gene Balk explains what Census data tell us about how many Washington residents were born in the seven countries, including Syria, targeted in Trump’s latest order.

Brunner and Beekman also decree this week’s political winners and losers — featuring a divestment campaign against a national bank, and a job-juggling state senator.

