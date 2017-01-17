Chris Liddell served as Microsoft’s chief financial officer from 2005 to 2009, then moved on to the top finance job at General Motors.

Chris Liddell, a former Microsoft chief financial officer, has taken an advisory role in the incoming Donald Trump administration.

The 58-year-old New Zealand native will serve as assistant to the president and director of strategic initiatives, Trump’s transition team said on Tuesday. During the transition, Liddell had served as special adviser on presidential appointments.

Liddell was Microsoft’s CFO from 2005 to 2009. That period that included both rapid growth and the first-ever widespread layoffs as the software maker dealt with the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.

Two months after leaving Microsoft, he took the top finance job at General Motors, staying with the automaker for a little over a year as the company emerged from bankruptcy and its government bailout and returned to public markets.

So far, Liddell is one of the few with local ties to emerge publicly with a role in the Trump administration.

Former state Sen. Don Benton, R-Vancouver, who led Trump’s campaign in the state, recently confirmed he has taken a position with the transition team in Washington, D.C.

Others, including state Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison and Bellevue developer Hossein Khorram, say they’ve submitted their names for consideration for possible federal posts.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, reportedly had been under serious consideration for interior secretary, but Trump instead tapped Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.