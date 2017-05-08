The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission will meet May 16 to discuss whether supporters of Mayor Ed Murray can set up a legal-defense fund as he battles a child sexual-abuse lawsuit.

Mayor Ed Murray’s supporters have asked for an advisory opinion from Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission on whether they can set up a legal-defense fund as he battles a child sexual-abuse lawsuit.

The commission has scheduled a special meeting for May 16 to discuss the matter.

Paul Lawrence, an attorney with the Pacifica Law Group, made the request in a letter to the commission on May 1. It says an “effective defense” for Murray could cost $1 million or more.

“We represent the Ed Murray Legal Defense Fund, an independent trust being created to help defray the legal expenses that the mayor of Seattle, Edward B. Murray, must incur to defend himself in an ongoing civil lawsuit,” the letter says.

“The allegations in the suit are controversial and, especially given its timing, the suit is politically charged. The mayor, a lifelong public servant, does not have the personal resources needed to fund his own legal defense.”

The letter adds, “In these circumstances, concerned citizens should be allowed to raise or contribute funds to help defray legal expenses for a public official under attack, provided that adequate steps are taken to avoid any ethical conflicts.”

It asks the commission for a written opinion that its proposed activities would comply with city law.

The letter says Washington state and Seattle have not enacted laws specific to legal-defense funds in support of public officials.

It says the trustee overseeing the fund will be Martha Choe, “one of the mayor’s longtime mentors and a respected member of the Seattle community.” Murray was an aide to Choe when she was a member of the City Council in the 1990s.

“If the fund is run independently from the city official, there is no opportunity for a misuse of public office for personal gain,” the letter said.

“And if contributions to the fund are anonymous, there can be no improper attempt to obtain special consideration or influence.”

The letter concludes, “The fund wishes to gather anonymous contributions so that the mayor can defend himself in a controversial and politically charged lawsuit. The fund will be limited to paying for legal expenses rather than any campaign expenditures. It will also be operated independently from the mayor and his staff.”

Contributors to the fund would be required to sign confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements to keep their identities unknown to Murray, according to the letter.

The mayor, who owns a house on Capitol Hill, recently estimated his own net worth as $1.8 million in a personal financial affairs statement filed with the ethics commission, the Seattle City Council Insight blog reported.

A 46-year-old Kent man, Delvonn Heckard, sued the mayor last month, alleging that Murray sexually abused him when he was a teenager in the 1980s.

Two other men have made similar claims separate from the lawsuit, and a fourth man last week signed a declaration in Heckard’s suit saying that Murray had paid him for sex.

The mayor has vigorously denied the allegations and vowed to continue to seek re-election this year. But the filing period during which he must officially declare his candidacy is now only a week away, and Murray may change his mind.