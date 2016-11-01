We’ve seen a lot of weird things this election season. Among the strangest is that a little-known Seattle Republican on the ballot maybe has a chance to win.

When Michael Waite announced he was running for elected office last year, his friends and neighbors in his Seattle Beacon Hill neighborhood were a bit shocked to learn what team he was on.

“There was a lot of confusion at first,” Waite says. “They said, ‘Wait … really? You’re kidding me. You’re a … Republican?’ ”

Waite, 39, is a private finance professional who used to help manage Bill Gates’ money and is now running to be treasurer of Washington state. He’s an unusual candidate for a few reasons (for starters, he’s an immigrant from Australia who became a U.S. citizen only last year). But the oddest may be that he’s a Republican who lives in Seattle — and also maybe has a chance of winning.

“I catch the light rail to work every day,” he laughs, “and yes, I’m a Republican.”

There hasn’t been any Seattle Republican elected to a partisan position in local, state or federal government since former King County Prosecutor Norm Maleng died in 2006. For more than a decade before that, Maleng had been the only one.

The last Republican state legislator from the city was West Seattle’s Bruce Addison, in 1984. Bill Bryant, who lives in Wedgwood, was on the Port Commission, but that’s a nonpartisan job. He is now running for governor as a Republican.

Today the only Republican elected official with any involvement in Seattle politics is King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. And he lives in Normandy Park.

The city is what’s become known as a “GOP Dead Zone.” In most races there aren’t any Republican choices at all on the ballot.

Example: In Seattle’s six legislative districts this year, 14 seats are up for grabs. But only three little-known Republicans filed to run. Democrats are expected to win all 14 easily.

The climate is so hostile that when Donald Trump supporters opened a campaign office here, on Aurora, they went undercover, blanketing all the windows with brown butcher paper. They told The Stranger newspaper that volunteers had been pelted with rocks.

By a fluke, Waite might be the first Republican in a generation who can use a Seattle address to his advantage. In the primary, three Democrats carved up the vote so much that Waite and another Republican, Eastern Washington’s Duane Davidson, advanced to the “top two” general-election final.

With no Democrat, it means Seattle has no choice but to vote for some Republican (or skip that race). That means the GOP’s chronic “Seattle problem,” in which Republican candidates get creamed here so badly that mathematically they can’t win statewide, doesn’t apply for the first time.

“I’m just hoping the citizens of Seattle know I live amongst them,” Waite said — something no other Republican has said ever.

Waite, who moved here eight years ago, says it’s not just in Seattle that being a Seattle Republican can be a little awkward.

“I have countless examples of when people around the state have said they can’t vote for me, and it’s for something about Seattle values, that to me has nothing to do with the state treasurer’s office,” he said.

For example, Waite is anti-Trump (“Trump exploits fear and anger”) and for abortion rights (Waite was the sole Republican endorsed this year by NARAL of Washington, out of 99 partisan races). These are mandatory positions in Seattle politics, if irrelevant to the job of treasurer. But as Waite concedes, they have “probably been on balance harmful to my campaign” because they hurt him with his own party’s faithful.

Both treasurer candidates oppose a state income tax. Due to that — and the R after his name on the ballot — Waite has also had a tough time getting any traction with Democratic groups in the city.

He’s making a red pitch for the blue city vote anyway. He’s even got a couple hundred yard signs up around town.

“It’s a point of pride for me, living in Seattle,” Waite says. “Being a Republican from Seattle.”

I thought we’d heard it all this crazy election season. But I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say that before.