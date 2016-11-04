Here are some of the places in the Seattle area where you can watch Tuesday’s election results roll in with a crowd.

Celebrate, commiserate, gloat or grieve: Whatever ends up happening on election night, it’s always better to do it with other people. Or maybe it’s not? In which case, stay home.

But if you want to watch the results roll in Tuesday with a crowd — like-minded or not — you’ve got options. Here are some of the election-night watch parties in the Seattle area Tuesday. Most are open to all ages; all are free:

• The Westin Seattle, 1900 Fifth Ave., Seattle

Hosted by: The Washington State Democratic Party

Time: 7 p.m.

Featuring: Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and other Democratic officials and lawmakers celebrate (or lament) with supporters.

• Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 11811 N.E. First St., Bellevue

Hosted by: The Washington State Republican Party

Time: 7 p.m.

Featuring: Gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant and other Republican officials and lawmakers celebrate (or lament) with supporters.

• AMC Theaters — Democrats at the Pacific Place 11 and Republicans at the Southcenter 16

Hosted by: AMC is partnering with CNN to show live, election-night coverage on the big screen in 25 cities nationwide.

Time: 4 p.m.

Featuring: The event is free, but open only to AMC Stubs members (a loyalty program). Each Stubs member may bring up to two guests.

• Central Cinema, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle

Hosted by: Central Cinema

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Featuring: Results on the big screen, featuring “Hecklevision” — you text message snark, insults or commentary, and the theater will project it on the screen as subtitles.

• Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle

Hosted by: Town Hall Seattle

Time: 5 p.m.

Featuring: A panel of journalists and political experts to talk you through it.

• The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle

Hosted by: The Stranger

Time: 5 p.m.

Featuring: Hosted by Dan Savage, syndicated columnist and The Stranger’s editorial director, the party has drink specials and is ages 21 and over.

• Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails, 1415 Fifth Ave., Seattle

Hosted by: KCTS 9 and Crosscut

Time: 4 p.m.

Featuring: Local media to chat with, free light appetizers, election-themed games and prizes. RSVP required.

• Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle

Hosted by: Neumos and Moe Bar

Time: 4 p.m.

Featuring: Drink specials and “patriotic surprises.” Ages 21 and over.

• Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle

Hosted by: Nectar Lounge

Time: 5 p.m.

Featuring: Drink specials, games and prizes. Ages 21 and over.

• Peddler Brewing Company, 1514 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle

Hosted by: Yes on 732

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Featuring: Campaign workers and supporters of the carbon-tax initiative on the ballot in Washington this year.