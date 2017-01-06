Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Wednesday announced some details of his $250,000 plan to help children from immigrant families navigate what could be a different environment after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Murray promised in November, in the wake of Trump’s election, to set the money aside for students from families with undocumented immigrants.

The president-elect pledged during his campaign to take an aggressive stance on immigration enforcement.

On Friday, Murray said the $250,000 will be partly used to hold multiple community-education forums at Seattle Public Schools buildings and other venues.

Organizations with legal expertise will offer information to immigrant students and their relatives, he said.

The forums will cover items such as the importance of power-of-attorney documents and who to call for help when someone is in danger of being detained by immigration authorities, the mayor said.

The money will also be used to provide immigrant-rights training and technical assistance to Seattle Public Schools teachers, counselors and administrators, he said.

And middle and high school students will be offered counseling and support groups, Murray said.

On Jan. 20, the day Trump is inaugurated president, the city will host an immigrant rights and education event for people of all ages, including citizenship-application consultations.

Before outlining the plan Friday, Murray said, “The rhetoric and the promises of the incoming administration are a threat to Seattle’s economy and to Seattle’s workers.”

He later urged civic groups of all kinds, including neighborhood and religious groups, to spend time on Jan. 20 trying to make the city a better and safer place for all people.