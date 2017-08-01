Metropolitan King County Executive Dow Constantine was leading with 74 percent of the vote in Tuesday night returns. Bill Hirt was second.

Metropolitan King County Executive Dow Constantine was leading with 74 percent of the vote in Tuesday night returns. Bill Hirt was in second place with 14 percent. Constantine, a Democrat running for a third term, faced no significant opposition. He raised almost $1.2 million for a contest against three candidates who reported no campaign contributions and were all rated “not qualified” by the Municipal League of King County.