Democrats and the Washington Work and Family Coalition announced on Tuesday a set of proposals aimed at bringing paid family and medical leave to Washingtonians.

Democrats and the Washington Work and Family Coalition announced Tuesday a set of proposals that would bring paid family and medical leave to Washingtonians.

The proposals, outlined by state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, are aimed at providing partial wage replacement and job security for those who go on leave for medical or family reasons.

“Paid family and medical leave has worked in other states, but to be done well it has to be done right,” said Rep. June Robinson, D-Everett, at Tuesday’s news conference, where legislators as well as two Seattle business leaders spoke on behalf of the proposals.

Workers could use extended paid leave for such events as the birth of a child or a health emergency, or to care of an ill family member.

The proposals would be funded by payroll premiums costing each employer and employee about $2 a week for a typical worker, supporters said.

The plan is detailed in Senate Bill 5032 and House Bill 1116 filed Tuesday.

Democrats in the Legislature, running on momentum of the successful November ballot Initiative 1433, which will hike Washington’s minimum wage to $13.50 by 2020, are hoping to extend employment benefits they say are supported by three-fourths of Washington voters.

Paid-leave and minimum-wage proposals have stalled in Olympia in recent years.

The proposals are fortified by two reports released by the Employment Security Department (ESD) and the Center of American Progress (CAP). The report by ESD shows strong support for the measures across gender, age, income and party identification.

The report by CAP argues that despite long-held concerns that employment benefits such as paid family and medical leave will lead to unemployment or shrink the economy, nothing to that effect has been found.

Kaiser and Robinson plan to introduce companion bills in the Senate and House in the coming days that will provide details of the proposals.