The contest between Manka Dhingra and Jinyoung Lee Englund — both first-time candidates — will determine which party controls the state Senate. Republicans currently have a one-seat majority.
Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra on Wednesday widened her lead slightly in primary vote results for a key Washington state Senate seat.
Dhingra led Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, 51.1 percent to 42.1 percent, as ballot counting continued. Both will move on to the November general election.
Democrats hold the governorship, as well as a slim majority in the state House.
Englund is a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, who recently managed a team developing a phone app to aid the U.S. Marine Corps, in which her husband serves.
Dhingra is a senior deputy prosecuting attorney for King County, where she supervises a regional mental-health court, a veterans court and a diversion program
Already, more than $3 million has poured into race in the 45th Legislative District, which includes Duvall, Woodinville and parts of Kirkland and Redmond.
