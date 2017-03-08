Seattle officials have as yet been unable to finalize a deal for the redevelopment of a long-empty block opposite City Hall and are now shooting to be done by summer rather than early this year.

The long, tortured saga of an empty block opposite Seattle City Hall will drag on for at least another few months.

That’s because officials are still trying to complete a deal for Bosa Development to buy the property from the city and build a high-rise and public plaza there.

When Mayor Ed Murray announced a tentative pact with Bosa in October, he said he expected his administration would send a final agreement to the City Council for approval early this year, allowing construction to begin in 2018.

But the deal isn’t ready yet. The Murray administration’s new goal is to send an agreement to the council this summer, said Julie Moore, spokeswoman for the city’s Finance and Administrative Services department.

The department and Bosa need more time to refine the project’s design, talk to labor unions and put together financing, Moore said.

The change is the latest in a series of missteps and blown deadlines for a redevelopment effort that began more than a decade ago.

The block between Third and Fourth avenues and James and Cherry streets has been a hole in the ground since 2005, when the city’s old Public Safety Building was demolished.

Then-Mayor Greg Nickels drew up a plan in 2007 for Triad Development to build a high-rise on the site. The city would transfer most of the property to Triad and the company, in exchange, would build a $25 million Civic Square plaza on the remainder.

But the Triad plan stalled during the Great Recession, struggled to line up financing and ultimately died in 2015 after the company became embroiled in political intrigue.

Murray announced a possible replacement deal with Touchstone Corp. a year ago. But that collapsed after Touchstone was unable to line up investors.

The proposed Bosa plan is slightly different. The company would buy the entire property from the city for $16 million. Bosa would own the plaza but would give the city a permanent easement to run activities there.

Is the Bosa plan now falling apart?

“The due diligence period will be extended through June 30, 2017,” Moore said.

“All parties are interested in seeing the development of the Civic Square project through to completion.”

One complication has been Triad’s lingering involvement — the company still holds development rights to the block. The mayor last year said the threat of Triad suing has kept the city from fully severing ties.

Besides buying the property from the city, the Bosa agreement would involve the new developer acquiring Triad’s rights.